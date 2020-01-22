advertisement

One of the many angry Sonos customers decided to go to the Facebook page of the audio hardware company on Wednesday and to express all their dissatisfaction about Tuesday’s announcement about the discontinuation of software support for Sonos’ oldest devices, useless: “Can you imagine Apple informing their loyal customers that they would no longer provide updates on products they had spent thousands of dollars on purchasing? !!! Sonos running away from their loyal consumers is the lowest of all business practices and the 30% discount is only worse. Off to Bose … .. “

Similarly, another customer left similar criticism on the Sonos Facebook page: “Never buy Sonos. When they stop earning money from you, their products are stopped. Shame. “And there were so many others, some probably too angry to reprint here again. The reason for all this indignation? Sonos concludes that many of his products, such as the original Zone players, are too old to earn more software updates because in many cases they have reached the limits of their technical capabilities.

In the 24 hours since the company announced this decision, this anger of customers is starting to merge online into an unofficial phone call to actually boycott the company. The outrage is certainly understandable and can even cause ordinary consumers to think twice about how deep they want to go in a connected home experience, realizing that they are making hundreds of dollars for products that a company might (or rather, probably) end up with. until sunset.

Many of them tag their tweets, promising never to buy from the company again, with phrases like #SonosBoycott. Tweets like this:

You have succeeded in losing a long-term customer and “brand ambassador”. Even if it was only on a small scale, I was never tired of telling people how happy I was with @Sonos. This will now end. For me personally and everyone who asks me. #stopusingsonos #sonosgate #SonosBoycott

– dweinand (@dweinand) January 22, 2020

I am furious with @ Sonos for the email I just received to let me know that they are stopping support for FIVE of my amplifiers and speakers. Connect: Amp (x2) & play: 5 (x3). That is $ 2500 + lower. #never again #sonos #sonosboycott

– Rob Greer (@robgreer) January 21, 2020

In an email to customers explaining his decision here, Sonos insisted that his older products, introduced between 2005 and 2011, have insufficient memory or processing power “to support future innovation.” This problem is even worse in the eyes of many customers, however, is the fact that the Sonos announcement also notes the following – since Sonos makes the complete experience available to customers who own a family of devices, if there are newer devices on these older ones connected devices that are no longer supported, the newer speakers will also not receive future software updates. No wonder the company is currently being destroyed with complaints such as this and others:

Image source: Sonos

