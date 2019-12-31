advertisement

College football internet is full of conspiracy theories, and most of them are not worthy of recognition. But as with hot takes that contradict the facts, it is sometimes worth mentioning if someone offers a take that can be quickly refuted with a little research. The most recent example of this is the Clemson Tigers’ 29:23 win over Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl semi-final on Saturday, which sparked some controversy over the calls (especially the fake return of the State of Ohio after a touchdown during the review) was undone) and caused many complaints on Ohio State fan sites and message boards. These complaints get pretty funny when they claim that all of this is due to an ESPN conspiracy that Clemson is promoting instead of the state of Ohio. This clearly contradicts the publicly available audience figures. Here are some of these complaints (about Alex Kirshner of the Banner Society who wrote an article that also shows Buckeyes fans’ previous claims about ESPN). First, from a thread on the 247 Sports Bucknuts website:

You are incompetent if you think ESPN has no agenda. Your deed is getting old. The Big Ten has partnered with Fox. Disney and Fox hate each other. Disney will try to weaken Fox’s product and they don’t want us to have the national title label.

If you think fiddling with a TD fall was right, you are incompetent and shouldn’t talk to football.

Further, from a thread on the independent site Eleven Warriors:

Check out the two reigning teams for today’s two games. ACC called the LSU game and SEC called our game. Is it a coincidence? Or is it just about ESPN against Fox? The LSU was clearly the better team, but they got all the calls. Aim for calf? Roughing the kicker? All subjective calls that always seemed to go a certain way tonight. The officials on the field weren’t bad, but it seemed like there was a certain “ACC Network on ESPN” every time there was a check.

Or from another Eleven Warriors thread:

ESPN got their dream wish LSU against Clemson as they wanted it all the time.

As mentioned earlier, there is plenty of room for skepticism about ESPN’s business interests in college football. This is especially true when it comes to the role of ESPN executives in realignment discussions or when the network puts special focus on non-top 25 because these games are broadcast and the relationship with the team or network in question is aerial certain schools and conferences. And there’s definitely a feeling among some Ohio State fans (whether it’s justified by anything or not) that ESPN isn’t cheap enough for them, especially compared to the treatment they get from Fox.

The claim that a television station was able to influence the result on the playing field is an imposition. The smart bias discussions were about scheduling, reporting on studio shows, and the like, not about things that happen in the game. And in practical terms, it’s absolutely absurd to call LSU-Clemson the “dream wish” championship matchup for ESPN. This is especially true when you look at how these teams have developed in the regular viewing season. Ohio State was the first and Clemson the 12th.

Sure, ESPN has the primary ACC rights deal and ACC network. So if all things were the same, you would probably choose an ACC team over a similar Big Ten team (they have the second half of the Big Ten rights behind Fox). They do not control the conference network (a partnership between Fox and Big Ten ). But that doesn’t mean that they are actually able to do something about it. And more importantly, things are not the same between these teams. Ohio State recorded an average of 5.43 million viewers for regular season games this year, with viewership second only to LSU (6.44). The actual numbers are likely to be closer since the OSU data includes some Big Ten Network games, while LSUs have no data SEC network games). Clemson had an average of 3.25 million viewers for its regular season games where we have viewership (excluding three on the ACC network). This is the twelfth place among the CFP top 15 (before the conference title games). The state of Ohio had an average of 40 percent more viewers even this year on some games with a conference network.

So it’s pretty funny to say there is an ESPN conspiracy to keep the horse chestnuts away in favor of the tigers. Even if ESPN could have such an impact on the field in any way, it would certainly not be in their best interest to do so. Nor does it make sense to argue that ESPN would win a smaller title audience for the future success of the ACC network. For one thing, this network already has a fairly wide reach, and for another, any additional future effect of Clemson in the title game seems to be far less than the thrust ESPN would get from a TV tie like Ohio State in this game. (It may be noteworthy that 2014-15, the first year of the playoffs when the Buckeyes won, had by far the best national championship scores.)

It’s nice and good to talk about how networks cover teams and whether this is related to their business interests. The assumption that the networks can somehow influence local decisions is another step, and it is a really wild step to claim that they are engaging in this kind of gimmick to bolster a less respected school like Clemson over a crowd puller like Ohio State. In the end, many people will see Clemson-LSU, but the numbers for a game between the LSU and Ohio State are likely to be much higher. And that is a strong rebuttal of the absurd idea that ESPN is somehow behind the Ohio State’s semi-final loss.

(Banner society)

