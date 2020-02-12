advertisement

Meath could host some of the world’s greatest stars next month.

People from Meath! How would you react if you met Matt Damon on the way to the shop for a chicken roll?

Or if you stumbled across Ben Affleck while jogging in the local park?

Well, we’re not saying this will definitely happen next month, but … it will definitely happen next month.

The Meath Chronicle has reported that the Bective Bridge in Meath will be the location for the upcoming film The Last Duel with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

The bridge is said to be closed from March 23-30 to allow the Ridley Scott to be filmed (Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Alien) Blockbusters can take place.

The Last Duel, set in France in the 14th century, is about a woman who claims to have been raped by her husband’s best friend. However, if no one believes her allegation, her husband challenges the friend above to a duel, the last legally sanctioned duel in the country’s history.

Sounds like an interesting film that is made even more fascinating by MEATH.

Bective Bridge was also used for the shooting in the film Braveheart.

The last duel is scheduled to hit Irish cinemas on January 8, 2021.

Romance?

