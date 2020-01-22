advertisement

KIU, Kenya – The sleepy buzz of bees fills the abandoned train station in Kiu, a two-hour drive from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. Rusting rail sleepers lay in the grass outside; a slender snake snakes away after its footsteps disturb its sunburned slumber.

About 500 meters from the old colonial station, which closed in 2012, is a new railway line built in China. But the new high-speed trains thunder without stopping. Kiu is just a dusty blur that falls through the window.

The residents of this city in eastern Kenya, which serves 6,000 people, feel like they are without their train station and the old railway line they rely on to get to work or leave the nearest hospitals. Traveling on the road is a slow and expensive alternative.

The new $ 3.3 billion new railroad opened in 2017 and is part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, a multi-trillion dollar series of infrastructure projects to improve China’s land and sea trade routes Europe, Asia and Africa.

The new railway halved the travel times for passengers and freight between the capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa. The non-express service takes a little over four hours for six stops, but runs only once a day. This is a significant reduction from the 46 stops of the old service, which ran twice a day.

“This new railroad is only for the rich. We don’t benefit, ”said Thomas Mutevu, a welder in Kiu.

He commuted to work in Nairobi by train every day, he said. But now the train stops and it is too far and too expensive on the street, it has stopped commuting. Other Kiu residents who work in Nairobi only come home on weekends, he added.

State-owned Kenya Railways said the new line boosted local travel. By June 2019, the number of passengers had risen to 1.765 million, from 1.239 million in June 2018, when people who used to travel on the road or by plane decided to use the new train.

The load was up to five million tons last year, although some companies complain that they are forced to use the new line.

The new track split Emily Katembua’s farm in half. Even though she was compensated, she is struggling to get onto the market without a move.

“The government should set up a station here so that we can benefit because we are dealers who have to travel and sell our products,” she said, surrounded by goats and sheep.

Vegetable seller Margaret Njeri tries to see a doctor without the old train. The nearest hospital is 15 miles away, mostly on a dirt road.

Residents now have to pay around 500 shillings ($ 4.93) to get there by motorcycle and minibus. That is five times what it used to cost on the old rail. Taxis are only for emergencies – they cost 10,000 shillings, almost a month’s wages for a worker.

“We have to wait many hours on the road for transportation because the new railway has no stop here,” said Njeri.

Some want the old line, known as the “Lunatic Express,” when British colonial masters built it over a century ago because it cost thousands of British Indian construction workers and was seen as a huge waste of British tax money and revived as an attraction has been .

“It was supposed to be a steam train so you could see the smoke,” said Mohammed Hersi, chairman of the Kenya Tourism Federation, a private sector lobby. “That would be something special.”

By Duncan Miriri

