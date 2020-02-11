advertisement

Political parties and independents are putting their red lines ahead of key talks about government building in the coming days.

The Greens met on Tuesday morning and agreed to speak to all other parties. A source said that “serious action against climate change and biodiversity loss” would be a red line for the party entering the government.

The Labor Party will meet on Wednesday, but according to one source, the party is unlikely to join a government with Sinn Féin, with further doubts as to whether it would join a government at all.

The Social Democrats are also expected to meet when the focus is on the form of a new coalition.

A senior figure in Fianna Fáil said Tuesday that no meetings are currently scheduled, but this is likely to change in the coming hours.

A large number of independent people who have spoken to the Irish Times have now expressed their willingness to enter the government.

Newly elected independent TD Michael McNamara said that “it is up to those who are chosen to try to put together a government that is stable for a period of time.”

He said he would not exclude parties and make “over-concentration in development in Dublin that is detrimental to the rest of the country” a priority.

Michael Collins, Cork’s independent Southwest TD, said the situation was “very simple.”

He said he would insist on a new and dedicated Ministry of Fisheries if it was in the government.

He also said that he wanted to see a rural resettlement program and that he would “not support a crowd” that plays a role in a possible downgrading of the bantry hospital.

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly said she would join the Independents 4 Change group with Joan Collins and Thomas Pringle. She said she was “always ready to serve in the government,” but the need to build social housing on public land had to be addressed.

She said she would serve “safely” in a Sinn Féin government if the numbers were there.

She said that the next government should not pay lip service to climate change and take key action.

Broadband plan

Independent Galway East TD Seán Canney also said he was “ready to play a role in government, I would be available and would speak to all parties if they wanted to speak to me”.

He said he would insist that the National Broadband Plan be fully implemented as a red line.

Donegal Independent TD Thomas Pringle said he would serve in a government of the left but would not play a role in a government involving Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Peadar Tóibín, chairman of Aontú and Meath West TD, also said he had contacted about five independents to find a “common platform” for negotiating a coalition place.

In an unprecedented election result, Fianna Fáil secured 38 seats, one ahead of Sinn Féin [37] and three ahead of Fine Gael [35].

The Greens increased their seats from three to twelve, and the Socialists tripled their seats from two to six.

Solidarity People Before Profit has five seats – thanks in part to significant transfers from Sinn Féin – while the Labor Party returns to the next Dáil at six. Aontú has kept its seat and there are 19 independents.

The Dáil meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, but negotiations on government building will intensify for the time being.

Unsure outlook

The prospect of a left-wing government led by Sinn Féin appears uncertain, even though chairwoman Mary Lou McDonald claims she can still be a Taoiseach.

A majority of 80 seats are needed to form a government.

Left-wing TD Richard Boyd Barrett downplayed the prospect of such a government on Tuesday.

TD Dún Laoghaire, a member of Allianz Solidarity-People Before Profit, said he doesn’t think the numbers are there for a coalition of progressive parties.

“If you look at the numbers. , , Apparently we don’t have the right numbers, ”he said to Newstalk.

“We will examine what we can do in this regard, but when we look at the raw numbers, it seems that we lack the majority to do so.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said he believed that there would be discussions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about a possible coalition and also between Fianna Fail, Sinn Féin and the Greens.

Ms. McDonald said her first preference would be to form a coalition in which neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael were involved.

The leader of Sinn Féin announced that she would hold talks with Solidarity People Before Profit, the Greens, the Social Democrats, the Labor Party and the Independents.

Ahern comments

Former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Bertie Ahern suspected that Sinn Féin could form a left-wing coalition with like-minded independents.

“I don’t see success, but it could be,” he said.

“There are a significant number of rural independents, probably a group of at least 10 who are like-minded enough and have received strong voices.”

Mr. Ahern told Newstalk that “Dáil and election chaos” has “created new things” over the past 30 years.

As for the possibility of a coalition between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, Ahern said he did not think there would be “a significant number of Fianna Fáil people” who were hungry for it.

Sinn Féins Matt Carthy said the “numbers are running out” when it comes to forging a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, but said “we have an obligation” to speak to the left parties first in the coming days ,

At the time, Sinn Féin had had no contact with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, said the TD from Cavan-Monaghan RTÉ Radio 1.

Helen McEntee, outgoing Minister of State for Fine Gael’s European Affairs, said it was up to Mary Lou to form a government.

negotiations

Despite her stated preference, Ms. McDonald said that she “naturally” intends to speak to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the possibility of forming a government. Both parties had previously ruled out working with Sinn Féin after the election.

She said the issue of a rotating Taoiseach was “an integral part” of all negotiations with the other major parties.

Fianna Fáil is very divided as to whether she should strive for a coalition with Fine Gael or with Sinn Féin.

Party leaders have come to believe that they should go into opposition and allow Sinn Féin to try to form a minority government.

Senior sources at Fine Gael reiterated that they would not consider entering the government with Sinn Féin, and some senior figures endorsed an opposition spell for the party after nine years in government.

Some party sources said a coalition with Fianna Fáil could be on the agenda after a few weeks if no other government was formed.

