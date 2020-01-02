advertisement

Thousands of tourists fled the east coast devastated by Australia’s wildfire on Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the army began evacuating people stranded on the coast further south.

The cooler weather since Tuesday has helped firefighters and allowed people to refill supplies. Vehicles formed long lines at gas stations and supermarkets, and traffic was blocked as highways reopened. But fire conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday as high temperatures and high winds are forecast to return.

“There is every potential that conditions on Saturday will be as bad or worse than we have seen” on Tuesday, the deputy said.

Authorities said 381 homes were destroyed on the south coast of New South Wales this week and at least eight people died this week in the state and neighboring Victoria, Australia, the two most populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

Fires have also burned in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

The early and devastating onset of summer wildfires in Australia has led authorities to rate this season the worst. About 5 million hectares (12.35 million hectares) of land have been burned, at least 17 people have been killed and more than 1,400 homes destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the crisis is likely to last for months.

“It will keep going on until we get some good rain that can handle some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months,” Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

New South Wales authorities on Thursday morning ordered tourists to leave an area of ​​250 kilometers (155 miles) along the picturesque southern coast. State Transport Minister Andrew Constance said it was “the largest mass displacement of people outside the region we have ever seen.”

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian declared a seven-day state of emergency starting Friday, which gives the New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner more control and power.

It is the third state of emergency for New South Wales in the last two months, having not been implemented since 2013.

“We do not make these decisions lightly, but we also want to make sure that we are taking every single precaution to prepare for what could be a terrible day on Saturday,” Berejiklian said.

A full nationwide ceasefire will be in place Friday and Saturday.

In Victoria, where 83 homes were burned this week, the military was helping thousands flee ashore when a wild fire threatened their homes Tuesday in the coastal town of Mallacoota. Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were being distributed, and about 500 people would be evacuated from the city by a naval vessel.

“We think about 3,000 tourists and 1,000 locals are there. Not everyone will want to leave, not everyone can board a boat at a time,” Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A contingent of 39 firefighters from the United States and Canada landed in Melbourne on Thursday to help with the disaster.

Smoke from the fires made air quality in the national capital, Canberra, the worst in the world in a ranking index on Thursday and was falling in New Zealand.

Tristan Lavalette, Associated Press

