advertisement

I had dinner at the Celtic Tiger the other night. At least that’s what it felt like.

I spent the night in Dublin with a friend who warned me that she would be home late. So I took advantage of the rare quiet hours in the city and strolled up Grafton Street, more trapped in floating animations by rain that didn’t quite fall.

advertisement

The slowly moving, selfie-taking hordes ran down the street, and I followed them, enjoying the little wonder of an Irish main street with no closed shop fronts, or closing signs stuck to the smudge-free glass.

But then the rain decided and started covering itself. I was looking for protection in a pasta bar that is frequented by people with unbranded beards and hoodies, whose aggressively spacious backpacks claim a bench for themselves.

Two women with high ponytails and soft wool sweaters pushed themselves to the next table and immediately ordered a bottle of Prosecco. “We’re celebrating our commitment,” announced one. “Not with each other,” said the other, and they laughed.

Dublin is a place that I do not recognize, and yet I know that I have been there before

They started talking about their weddings. One of them mentioned a hotel that she had looked at and that had coffee makers in the bedrooms but no coffee pots. “I mean, why,” she asked, “why” sounded like a low howl of despair.

Your food arrived. I returned to my book and they returned to their cell phones. They ate mostly in silence until the bill came, and they gave up scrolling and swiping to do the dreary task of dividing them up piece by piece. “Why,” asked the one with this disappointing coffee machine experience, “must everything be so difficult?”

Outside, the city had taken on a different character. The hordes had been swallowed up by warm hotel rooms and the buses that took them back to the suburbs, where Netflix and large American fridges and Ikea sheets were waiting for them.

We are horrified by the reports of 10,000 homeless people, but we don’t go out on the streets. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

The people who are left behind belong to another Ireland, an Ireland that takes care of beds in dormitories or sleeps in polyester sleeping bags and alien booms. I walked past the American store that had recently applied for a building permit to build steel shutters on the door. Homeless people who slept there are an “abuse” of the space.

If the pasta bar was like traveling through time, to a place where people unconsciously drink prosecco on a Monday evening and speak in loud voices about the outrage that expensive hotels have on them, it was like venturing into another Ireland , It is a place that I do not recognize and yet I know that I have been there before.

When people wonder what it was like to live in Silicon Valley, I sometimes say that it was okay if you didn’t worry about anything. Travel to San Francisco in particular required herculean efforts not to think about life in doors or tent villages. The idea was not to think of the streets with the desirable addresses on which the residents build huge boulders to prevent the homeless from covering their footpaths.

There is Ireland that gets up early to go to the gym and Ireland that gets up early because it slept in a door

Long-term residents of the Bay Area are very skilled at not thinking. They carefully walk around the sleeping forms as if they were cleverly avoiding a technical problem. Sometimes they ask for their food to be taken away, and maybe they leave it at the feet of someone sitting outside on the sidewalk as a small sign of penance. Most of the time they just bring it home.

I never thought it would happen in Ireland. Maybe I should have done it. We haven’t seen the Magdalena laundries, the mother-child home, and the 170,000 women who have had to travel to the UK since the 1980s because of an abortion. We address asylum seekers. We are horrified by the reports of 10,000 homeless people, but we don’t go out on the streets. We have almost worn out the blind eye.

That Monday evening a girl was in front of a mom and pop shop open late. She had almost disappeared into herself, folded her body into a small package so tight that I almost never saw her.

She was about the age of the wedding planner. Her eyes were huge. The paper cup in her hand trembled violently. Another woman stopped and asked if she could buy her a cup of tea. Some volunteer helpers, heroes in safety vests, came with a wheelbarrow with blankets and persuaded someone in the store to fill a hot water bottle for them. I took off my gloves, a little sign of penance. It was little better than a box of leftovers, but she thanked me anyway.

It’s not easy to think about it, but maybe we should. There are now two Irish people living side by side just a few meters apart. There is Ireland that gets up early to go to the gym and Ireland that gets up early because it slept in a door.

You don’t have to decide which Ireland you want to belong to. You are both your Ireland. Turning an eye may be a coping mechanism, an ointment for your guilt, but it’s not a solution.

advertisement