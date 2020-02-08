advertisement

The arrival of Storm Ciara could threaten plans for the Galway 2020 opening ceremony on Saturday evening, according to organizers.

In a statement on Friday evening, they said that they were aware of the weather warnings and were “keeping an eye on the situation”, with public security as their main concern.

“Our intention is that the opening ceremony will still take place, but may be subject to change. We will continue to update on Saturday morning. “

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Mayo and Galway, with gusts of up to 120 km / h expected before the storm arrives at the weekend.

Managing Director Patricia Philbin previously admitted that some projects at the festival will have to be cut back if there are no further funds available for the program.

Although she is confident that the entire European Capital of Culture program can be implemented, some elements would be on a smaller scale despite a question mark that hangs over some funding, she said.

The financial issue will be in the background as the city and county of Galway prepare to begin a year as European Capital of Culture with a grand opening ceremony on the South Park in Claddagh, weather permitting.

President Michael D Higgins, along with other Irish poets, artists and musicians, will attend a “fire and flame” opening planned by a local team and Wonder Works, a British event company that has worked on Olympic ceremonies. Over 500 locals, including community groups, choirs, chanters and drummers, are involved.

Saturday should be the highlight of smaller fire ceremonies this week in Clifden, Spiddal, Tuam, Ballinasloe, Portumna and Athenry. Six hand-carved steel “city balls” arrive in South Park, connected to the city ball, which transforms into giant glowing balls and illuminates the headland. Galway hooker fishing boats are to be set on fire in the bay.

The capacity for the free event is 28,000, which can be increased to 45,000.

Events

The ceremony is set to open a year of the largest and most complex range of cultural events in Ireland, dealing with language, landscape and migration. After more than a year of troubles, including funding difficulties and departures at the top, Ms. Philbin and creative director Helen Marriage, along with program manager Marilyn Gaughan Reddan, unveiled the program in September 2019.

At the end of last month, the Galway City Council postponed the decision to grant the organizers of the Culture Year, Galway 2020, an additional EUR 2.5 million after vigorous discussions about why this was necessary.

The city council had already committed 6 million euros, along with 4 million euros from the Galway County Council and 15 million euros from the Department of Culture. Additional funds and material sponsorship are promised by government agencies and institutions in the West.

Collecting donations from the private sector has only contributed EUR 2 million, including cash and benefits in kind, Ms. Philbin confirmed this week. Fundraising will continue throughout the year and the original 7 million euros “remain the target”. She expects fundraising to pick up speed after the opening ceremony. “It’s about the people in the city and district being proud of their region and making the most of the opportunity as the cultural capital.”

The funding decision will be returned to the local council on Monday, two days after the opening ceremony. The additional money will be used for “other major international events beyond the bid book program”.

“We are confident that we can implement the projects (already planned)”, but Ms. Philbin would not be informed about which events may need to be restricted.

Allegations of lack of clarity in spending are “misinformation,” she said. “Galway 2020 has quarterly service level agreements with city and district administrations and a service level agreement with the department. It is independently audited on a quarterly basis.”

When the time comes, the opening ceremony on Saturday will include A Call to Ireland, a new phrase by the poet Louis de Paor. The gates are slated to open at 4 p.m., performances by Róisín Elsafty, Amazing Apples and No Crows will begin at 5 p.m., the main ceremony will be at 6 p.m. and end at 7.45 p.m.

Galway 2020: a year of events

Galway 2020 The European Capital of Culture is a year with more than 1,900 events in 154 projects with local, national, European and international artists and cultural organizations in villages, cities, islands and in the city.

Some highlights:

1 The Connemara landscape, which was illuminated by Finnish light artist Kari Kola in an epic spectacle called Savage Beauty from March 14th to 17th.

2 From May to July, the Druid Theater brings Irish one-act artists from the 20th century to the municipalities of the district.

3 A new work by American artist David Best (Burning Man) that unites young people north and south of the border, May.

4 An epic story by Gilgamesh of Macnas, written by Marina Carr and designed by Julian Crouch, April, June, November, December.

5 Syngelines, a JM Synge festival in Galway and Aran, September.

6 Homer’s Odyssey touring beaches in August.

7 Pan-European Festival Crossing the Line with works by artists with intellectual disabilities, 20.-23. May.

8th Unsung, in honor of mothers and children in state institutions, November.

9 Sruth na Teanga, Branar’s haunting theater on the development of the Irish language, in the former Galway airport building, March.

10 Wild Atlantic Women for Women ‘s Day, March 7-8, with author Margaret Atwood and actor Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), a sunrise performance and an exhibition inspired by court records of domestic violence.

galway2020.ie

