It is no longer news that the English Premier League giants are keen to sign FKM Moscow striker Fyodor Zalov during the January transfer window, but the news is how Frank Lampard will make his team if the transfer is successful.

The signing of Zalov will certainly give Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard a headache of choice as the Blues play only one striker.

Tammy Abraham is now the Chelsea’s first choice striker and has scored 12 goals for his club so far.

Chelsea could spend £ 20m on Fyodor Jalov during the transfer window in January, with the Blues expected to use their relationship with his CSKA club in Moscow.

The Blues have a strong relationship with CSKA Moscow through their owner Roman Abramovich, and this could help sign the Russian national team striker.

Last season, Jalov scored 15 goals for CSKA Moscow, and he added six more in the campaign.

According to the Daily Express, Fyodor Jalov could replace Tommy Abraham as Chelsea’s only striker.

With Chelsea XI Folding: Kepa Arizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Fuma, Marcos Alonso; N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Jorginho; Willia, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

