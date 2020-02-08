advertisement

US President Donald Trump has an eye on the 2020 campaign. However, some voters would prefer “to see a giant meteorite that hits Earth and wipe out all human life” than to endure being reelected.

Trump escaped on Wednesday, February 5, after the Senate voted against two charges brought by the House in November last year.

advertisement

With this acquittal, the President will advance his reelection efforts. However, it is not for everyone to extend their stay in the White House and instead wish for meteorite death.

According to a new poll by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, 64% of New Hampshire Democratic Primary voters would choose an intergalactic fireball for the downfall of humanity than Trump’s other term in Washington, DC.

This Democrat verdict is not exactly surprising – but it is interesting to see that 28% of conservative-minded voters have joined the Democrats to welcome a meteorite on Earth. Of the women surveyed, 68% chose to die in a meteorite attack instead of resigning to Trump for another four years.

A similar poll was conducted in the run-up to the 2016 elections, with a focus on young people and only the two main candidates Trump and Hillary Clinton. Back then, 53% of 18-35 year olds preferred to be wiped out by a meteor rather than securing the presidency.

Trump was charged with abusing his presidential powers in return for Ukraine, reducing military aid, and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country to investigate corruption against Joe Biden and his family – a leading Democratic candidate – initiate.

He also faced a handicap to the charge against Congress for failing to co-operate and not cooperating in impeaching no witnesses. Throughout the trial, the house provided 28,578 evidence pages, including 17 statements from current and former government officials. The senators asked 180 questions to the managers of the house as well as to the Trump defense team.

However, in Article 1 of the impeachment (regarding abuse of power) the senators voted for 48 guilty and 52 for not guilty. In the second article (regarding treason), the senators voted for 47 out of 53 guilty parties – ergo, the two-thirds required for the conviction were missing.

In the days following his acquittal, Trump is said to have undertaken personnel restructuring and has already fired two witnesses: US envoy for the EU Gordon Sondland and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was a top expert on Ukraine during the trial.

Before leaving for North Carolina yesterday, February 7, Trump said to reporters, “I’m not happy with him (Lieutenant Colonel Vindman). You think I should be happy with him? I’m not.” The President has to comment even further on layoffs.

A similar poll was conducted prior to the 2016 elections, but focused primarily on young people and only on the two main candidates, Trump and Hillary Clinton. Back then, 53% of 18-35 year olds preferred to be wiped out by a meteor rather than securing the presidency. “Trump was indicted for abusing his presidential powers in return for Ukraine, lack of military assistance, and a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country, which saw a corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his family – one leading democratic candidates – was initiated = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 4010px”> “class =” size-full wp-image-755899 “src =” https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50092800.jpg “alt =” US President Donald Trump “width =” 4000 “height =” 2696 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50092800.jpg 4000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA -50092800-694×468.jpg 694w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50092800-519×350.jpg 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 20 20 / 02 / PA-50092800-409×276.jpg 409w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-con tent / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50092800-819×552.jpg 819w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “>” US President Donald Trump “>” Media Credit “>” PA Pictures “> “” U003cp> He also has an obstruction to the Congress charge due to his failure to comply and cooperate in impeachment proceedings in which no witnesses have been confronted to testify. Throughout the trial, the house provided 28,578 evidence pages, including 17 statements from current and former government officials. The senators asked 180 questions to the House managers and Trump’s defense team. However, in Article 1 of the impeachment (regarding abuse of power), the senators found 48 guilty, 52 not guilty. In the second article (regarding treason), the senators found 47 guilty and 53 not guilty – ergo, the two-thirds required for the conviction were missing. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 4719px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757112 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725.jpg “alt =” US President Donald Trump “width =” 4709 “height =” 3139 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725.jpg 4709w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-262×175.jpg 262w, https: / / www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ PA- 50152725-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co. de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-414×276.jpg 414w, htt ps: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020 /02/PA-50152725-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “>” US President Donald Trump “credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> “,” u003cp> In the days after his acquittal, Trump is said to have undergone a personnel reshuffle and has already fired two witnesses: US envoy Gordon Sondland and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a top expert on Ukraine during the trial. Before leaving for North Carolina yesterday, February 7, Trump said to reporters, ‘I’m not happy with him (Lieutenant Colonel Vindman). You think I should be happy with him? I am not. ‘The president has yet to make further comments on layoffs. U003c / p> “,” u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD = “mailto: story@unilad.com” target = “_ blank” via u003ca href rel = “nofollow”> story@unilad.com “” body “:” u003cdiv class = “Media-Credit-Container Alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image -757123 size-full “src = ” http://themediatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Some-Americans-would-rather-die-from-meteor-than-see-Trump.jpg “alt = ” Some Americans would rather die from meteor than Trump being re-elected “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Donald-Trump -Meteor-Thumbnail.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Donald-Trump-Meteor-Thumbnail-702×369.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Donald-Trump-Meteor-Thumbnail-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Donald Trump Meteor -Th umbnail-4 14×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Donald-Trump-Meteor-Thumbnail-828×435.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Donald-Trump-Meteor-Thumbnail-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> “” media-credit “> PA Images / Buena Vista Pictures u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> US President Donald Trump has his eyes on the campaign for 2020. However, some voters would prefer “a giant meteorite to see that it hits the earth and wipes out all human life ”than to endure being reelected. Trump fled on Wednesday, February 5th in office after the Senate voted against two charges raised by Parliament last November. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003ca href = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/news/donald- trump-has-been-of-all-impeachment-charges “target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “> With this acquittal, the President will advance his efforts for re-election However, not everyone is interested in extending their stay in the White House, and some prefer meteorite death instead. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 3610px”> “wp-image-757114” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ PA- 50153031-1.jpg “alt =” US President Donald Trump “width =” 3600 “height =” 2397 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020 / 02 / PA-50153031-1.jpg 3600w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50153031-1-262×175.jpg 262w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50153031-1-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / PA -50153031-1-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50153031-1-524×350.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50153031-1-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 / 02 / PA- 50153031-1-828×552.jpg 828w, https: // ww w.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50153031-1-526×350.jpg 526w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan class = “media -credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> According to a new survey by u003ca href = ” https://www.uml.edu/ docs / TOPLINE% 20-% 20UMass% 20Lowell% 20NH% 20Dem% 20Primary% 2020200203_tcm18-321680.pdf “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow noopener noreferrer “> University of Massachusetts, Lowell u003c / a>, 64% of the democratic primary voters in New Hampshire would choose an intergalactic fireball for the death of humanity than Trump’s other term in Washington DC. U003c / p> n u003cp> This decision by the Democrats is not exactly surprising. It is interesting to see that 28% of conservative-minded voters joined the Democrats to greet a meteor on Earth. Of the women surveyed, 68% chose to die in a meteorite attack instead of resigning to Trump for another four years. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet” data-width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” lang = “en” dir = “ltr”> UMass Lowell poll: 62% of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see a giant meteor strike Earth and wipe out all human life than re-elect President Trump. u003ca href = “https: //t.co/YAoXyP1I1Q ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/YAoXyP1I1Qu003c/a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1225838433765072896? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow”> February 7, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> A similar survey was carried out in the run-up to the 2016 elections, with young people in particular and only the two main candidates Trump and Dr. Hillary Clinton. Back then, 53% of 18 to 35 year olds preferred to be wiped out by a meteor rather than securing the presidency. Trump has been charged with misusing his presidential power Pro Quo with Ukraine, lack of military assistance, and a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country, which has been subjected to a corruption investigation.[U003c / p> n u003cp> Trump against Joe Biden and his family – a leading democratic candidate. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 4010px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-755899 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50092800.jpg “alt =” US President Donald Trump “width =” 4000 “height =” 2696 “srcset =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50092800.jpg 4000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50092800 – 694×468.jpg 694w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50092800-519×350.jpg 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp – Content / Uploads / 2020 /02/PA-50092800-409×276.jpg 409w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50092800-819×552.jpg 819w “sizes = “(max width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “Media credit “> PA images u003c / span> u003c / div u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003c his failure to comply and cooperation in impeachment proceedings in which no witnesses gave up for testimony were asked. Throughout the trial, the house provided 28,578 evidence pages, including 17 statements from current and former government officials. The senators asked 180 questions to the House managers and Trump’s defense team. However, in Article 1 of the impeachment (regarding abuse of power), the senators found 48 guilty, 52 not guilty. In the second article (regarding treason), the senators voted 47 guilty against 53 non-guilty – ergo, the two-thirds required for the conviction were missing. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 4719px”> “class =” size-full wp-image-757112 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 /PA-50152725.jpg “alt =” US President Donald Trump “width =” 4709 “height =” 3139 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725.jpg 4709w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-262×175.jpg 262w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA – 50152725-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50152725-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-414×276.jpg 414w http s: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50152725-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/PA-50152725-525×350.jpg 525w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” PA Images ” u003c / div> n u003cp> In the days after his acquittal, Trump is said to have undergone a personnel change and has already fired two witnesses: US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top expert on Ukraine during the trial. Before leaving for North Carolina yesterday, February 7, Trump said to reporters, ‘I’m not happy with him (Lieutenant Colonel Vindman). You think I should be happy with him? I am not. “The president has more comments to make on layoffs. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD “mailto: story@unilad.com” target = “_ blank” rel. Via u003ca href = = “nofollow”> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Donald-Trump-Meteor-Thumbnail.jpg “,” featuredImageInfo “: null,” featuredVideo “: null,” staticLink “:” / news / Some Americans would rather die than be trumped by Meteor ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T15: 32: 49”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T15: 32: 49Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T15: 32: 49″, ” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T15: 32: 49Z “,” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 757097.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757097.categories.1”, “typename”: “Category”}), “author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ article: 757097.autho r “,” type name “:” author “},” properties “: ({” type “:” id “,” created “: true,” id “:” Article: 757097.properties.0 “,” typename “: “ArticleProperty”}), “types”: null, “tags”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757097.tags.0”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757097.tags .1”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757097.tags.2 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “: “Article: 757097.tags.3”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757097.tags.4”, “typename “:” Tag “}),” distributions “: null,” isSponsored “: false,” sponsor “: null,” breaking “: null,” credits “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true, “id”: “Article: 757097.credits.0”, “typename”: “Credit”}), “__ typename”: “Article”}, “Article: 757097.categories.0”: {“name” : “News”, “slug”: “news”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 757097.categories.1”: {“name”: “US News”, “slug”: “us- news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” $ Article: 757097.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” slug “:” cameron-frew “,” bio “:” After graduation from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ certificate Cameron graduated as a multimedia journalist and ventured into the world of print journalism at The National. He also worked as a freelance film journalist and became a recognized critic of Rotten Tomatoes. In the meantime he has left his Scottish homeland and settled as a journalist at UNILAD. “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png “,” twitterHandle “: null,” __ typename “:” Author ” }, “Article: 757097.properties.0”: {“name”: “rating-12”, “slug”: “rating-12”, “__ typename” “:” ArticleProperty “},” Article: 757097.tags .0 “: {” name “:” Wahl 2020 “,” slug “:” Wahl 2020 “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757097 .tags.1 “: {” name “:” Democrats “,” slug “:” democrats “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757097.tags.2 “: {” name “:” Donald Trump “,” slug “:” donald-trump “, “__ type name”: “Tag”}, “Article: 757097.tags.3”: {“name”: “Meteors”, “slug”: “meteors”, “__ type name”: “Tag”}, “Article: 757097.tags.4 “: {” name “:” US Politics “,” slug “:” us-politics “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757097 .credits.0 “: {” source “:” University of Massachusetts at Lowell “,” title “:” Poll of the Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire “,” url “:” https://www.uml.edu/docs/ TOPLINE% 20-% 20UMass% 20Lowell% 20nH% 20Dem% 20Primary% 2020200203_tcm18-321680.pdf “,” __ typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 757253 “: {” id “:” 757253 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co .uk / animals / pregnant-mountain-gorilla-found-dead -due-to-lightning-strike / “,” title “:” Pregnant mountain gorilla found dead due to lightning strikes “,” summary “:” Four mountain gorillas, one of which is pregnant were killed by lightning strike in Uganda. The three adult women and a male child were found with “large legions” after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, of which just over 1,000 currently exist. The Greater u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/pregnant-mountain-gorilla-found-dead-due-to-lightning-strike/ ” title = “Read more ” >… U003c / a u003c / p n “,” body “: u003cdiv class = ” Do not align media credit container “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp-image-757254 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg “alt =” Gorillas “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg 1200w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Gorillas-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u0 03c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Four mountain gorillas, one of whom was pregnant, were killed by a lightning strike in Uganda. The three adult women and a male child were found after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park with “gross legions”. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, with just over 1,000 species currently existing. The Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) called the deaths a “big loss for the species”. > u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757256 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920.jpg “alt =” mountain gorilla “width =” 1920 “height =” 1280 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla -2705589_1920-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, http s: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-414×276.jpg 414w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-2705589_ 1920-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px ) 100vw, 728px “The four gorillas were believed to be part of the Hirwa family, consisting of 17 members who had crossed to Uganda Mgahinga National Park on August 28, 2019 from Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda. Fortunately, the 13 surviving family members were later found alive and well. After her death, GVTC led a team that was accompanied by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). and Gorilla Doctors to determine the cause of death – due to the ‘gross legions’, the cause of death was probably an electrical shock from a lightning. class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1930px”> “wp-image-757258 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 /gorilla-3944127_1920.jpg “alt = ” Berggorilla “width = ” 1920 “height = ” 1280 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / gorilla-3944127_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla -3944127_1920 -1404 x 936. jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / gorilla-3944127_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-414×276. jpg 414w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-828×552.jpg 828 w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla -3944127_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media Credit “> Pixabay u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Andrew Seguya, Executive Secretary of the GVTC, said the u003ca href = “https://www.bbc.co. uk / news / world-africa-51425617? ocid = socialflow_facebook & ns_mchannel = social & ns_campaign = bbcnews & ns_campaign = facebook “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> BBC u003c / a>: That was very Sad. The potential of the three women to contribute to the population was immense. “The GVTC added in a statement:” The confirmation of the cause of death will be issued after a histopathological laboratory examination of the GVTC issued samples, which are expected to take 2-3 weeks. ‘ u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1930px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757260″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920.jpg “alt =” Berggorilla “width =” 1920 “height =” 1280 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain -gorilla-3560377_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920 -414×276.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain- gorilla-3560377_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Pixabay u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The Hirwa family is one of several gorilla groups in the Virunga massif ecosystem, consisting of the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda. u003c / p> n u003cp> While the death of the four gorillas is a major blow, the species had previously been removed from the ‘critically endangered’ list in 2018 after intensive conservation efforts. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n”, “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T18: 03:18”, “publishedAtUTC” : “2020-02-08T18: 03: 18Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T18: 03: 18”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T18: 03: 18Z”, “author”: { “type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757253.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757253.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article : 757253.categories.1 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757253.categories .2 “,” typename “: “Category”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null,”__ typename”: “Article”}, “$ Article: 757253.author”: {“name”: “Cameron Frew”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757253.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 757253.categories.1”: {“name”: “News”, “slug”: “news”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 757253.categories.2 “: {” name “:” World News “,” slug “:” world-news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757225 “: {” id “:” 757225 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/science/expert-claims-jupiters-moon-is-home-to-octopus-like-aliens/ “,” title “:” Experts claim , Jupiter’s moon is home to ‘Octopus-like Aliens’ “,” summary “:” u003cp> Alien life can exist in our own solar system, with an expert believing that Jupiter’s moon is home to Octopus-like creatures. Europe has long been a place of speculation to develop life outside of the world. With an abundance of ice-cold water and rampant production of oxygen, exploration of the moon was classified as “https://www.unilad.co.uk/science/expert-claims-jupiters-moon-is” -home-to-octopus -like-aliens / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media- credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757243” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa -Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg “alt = ” Europe-Jupiter-Moon Thumb “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: / /www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Europa-Jupiter-Moon -Thumb-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europe-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-414×2 17.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa- Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes = (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = u003c / span u003c / div u003cp u003cstrong u003c Extraterrestrial life can exist in our own solar system, with an expert who believes Jupiter’s moon is home to octopus-like creatures. Europa ist seit langem ein Spekulationsfeld für die Entwicklung des Lebens außerhalb der Erde. Mit einer Fülle von eiskaltem Wasser und einer weit verbreiteten Sauerstoffproduktion hat die Erforschung des Mondes seit 2013 von der NASA als Mission mit hoher Priorität eingestuft. Monica Grady, Professorin für Planetary and Space Die Wissenschaft an der Liverpool Hope University bestätigt diese Überzeugung – was darauf hindeutet, dass die Meere unter der Mondkruste Meeresfauna beherbergen könnten, die Kraken ähnelt. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” -Stil = “width: 510px”> “wp-image-757246” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /Octopus-Alien.png “alt =” Octopus Alien “width =” 500 “height =” 208 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Octopus-Alien.png 500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Octopus-Alien-414×172.png 414w “sizes = ” ( max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> 20th Century Fox u003c / span> u003c / div n u003cp> Neben Europa glaubt auch Grady dort könnte wäre das Leben auf dem Mars (unter der Oberfläche vergraben, wo es vor Sonneneinstrahlung geschützt wäre). Grady sagte der u003ca href = “https: // www. dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-7978943/Experts-says-Jupiters-moon-Europa-home-alien-life-octopus-like-creatures.html? ito = social-facebook-celeb “target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” MailOnline “: Wenn es um das geht Aussichten auf ein Leben jenseits der Erde, es ist fast eine rennende Gewissheit, dass es auf Europa Leben unter dem Eis gibt. Woanders, wenn es Leben auf dem Mars geben wird, wird es unter der Oberfläche des Planeten sein. Dort sind Sie vor Sonneneinstrahlung geschützt. Und das bedeutet, dass möglicherweise Eis in den Poren der Felsen verbleibt, das als Wasserquelle fungieren kann. U003c / p> n u003cp> Wenn sich auf dem Mars etwas befindet, handelt es sich wahrscheinlich um sehr kleine Bakterien . But I think we’ve got a better chance of having slightly higher forms of life on Europa, perhaps similar to the intelligence of an octopus.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Just last June, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spotted sodium chloride (aka, salt) on Europa’s surface. Below the moon’s frozen seawater exterior lies vast icy depths, highly speculated to be the ideal breeding ground for life.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1610px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757250″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg.jpg” alt=”Europa Jupiter Moon 2. jpg” width=”1600″ height=”900″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg.jpg 1600w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-702×395.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-414×233.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-828×466.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-622×350.jpg 622w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Cameron Frewu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>As for beyond the Milky Way, Grady explained: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Our solar system is not a particularly special planetary system, as far as we know, and we still haven’t explored all the stars in the galaxy. But I think it’s highly likely there will be life elsewhere – and I think it’s highly likely they’ll be made of the same elements. Humans evolved from little furry mammals that got the opportunity to evolve because the dinosaurs were killed by an asteroid impact.u003c/p>nu003cp>That is probably not going to happen on every planet – but it’s at least possible based purely on a statistical argument. Whether we will ever be able to contact extraterrestrial life is anyone’s guess, purely because the distances are just too huge.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>There’s always the chance that, within our solar system, we could be the only forms of intelligent life. ‘If there’s only us, then we have a duty to protect the planet,’ Grady added.u003c/p>nu003cp>As long as there’s no xenomorphs, let us venture ad astra’ – we surely can’t be the only life in this vast expanse of space.u003c/p>nu003cp>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757225.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757225.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757225.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.u nilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:757225.categories.0″:{“name”:”Science”,”slug”:”science”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:757212″:{“id”:”757212″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/daughter-dresses-up-as-dad-when-asked-to-dress-as-favourite-superhero/”,”title”:”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero”,”summary”:”u003cp>A girl decided to dress up as her dad when asked to dress as her favourite superhero, and the reasoning behind it will hit you hard in the feels. Aubrey Archuleta, 11, from Colorado, USA, was having a superhero day at school and, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Ironman like most kids would, u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/daughter-dresses-up-as-dad-when-asked-to-dress-as-favourite-superhero/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757233″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-co ntent/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>A girl decided to dress up as her dad when asked to dress as her favourite superhero, and the reasoning behind it will hit you hard in the feels.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>Aubrey Archuleta, 11, from Colorado, USA, was having a superhero day at school and, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Ironman like most kids would, she decided to dress as her dad, Brian Hills.u003c/p>nu003cp>The superhero day came during a week of morale boosting events at Aubrey’s middle school to get the school in better spirits for their Valentine’s Day Dance – which was held a week early.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1322px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image – 757237″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”1312″ height=”640″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n.jpg 1312w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-702×342.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-524×256.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-414×202.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-828×404.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-718×350.jpg 718w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”me di a-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>When asked why she chose her dad as her favourite superhero, the 11-year-old said that ‘dads should always be a girl’s superhero’.u003c/p>nu003cp>Upon being told of her decision to dress as him, doting dad Brian, 35, said his ‘heart exploded’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cb>Speaking tou003cem> UNILADu003c/em>, he said: u003c/b>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My heart figuratively exploded. I felt I had reached the pinnacle of Dad-ness. Being a parent has its inherent challenges at times. I think all parents just want to know they’re doing something right. This was that moment for me.u003c/p>nu003cp>We try to teach our children well. Moments like that are our reward.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Here come the feels.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 2058px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757229″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”2048″ height=”1536″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n.jpg 2048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-624×468.jpg 624w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-467×350.jpg 467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-368×276.jpg 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_394716797 4015631360_n-736×552.jpg 736w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Brian shared the heartwarming story with online Facebook community u003cem>Life of Dad u003c/em>which has generated over 11,000 likes since being shared yesterday, February 7.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>The post read:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My daughter dressed as me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.u003c/p>nu003cp>I began to gave her ideas, but she immediately interrupted and said: ‘No, I wanna dress as you, Dad.’u003c/p>nu003cp>She pieced the whole thing together herself and completely nailed it. BEST DAD MOMENT EVER!!u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-fb-post”>nu003cdiv id=”fb-root”>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v6.0″>u003c/script>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ data-width=”500″>nu003cblockquote cite=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”>nu003cp>”My daughter tells me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.I began to give…u003c/p>nu003cp>Posted by u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Life of Dadu003c/a> on u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Friday, February 7, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003c/ div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>While Aubrey’s biological mother isn’t around, the 11-year-old’s family consists of her dad, step-mother Jessica and step-sister Bella, 16; something which Brian describes as a ‘beautiful, blended family’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Brian added:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We are a great family. And we are known for dressing up and being silly. So it was a matter of course for Aubrey too. We all dress in fancy holiday fashions. And I emulated movie characters when I visited places like Alan from The Hangover while I was in Las Vegas and Rocky Balboa while I was visiting Philadelphia. An example of a touching father-daughter relationship is between u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart- Melting Photoshoot /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer “> Casey Fields and his one year old Lyla. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 963px”> “size-full wp-image-757161” src = “https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot.png “alt = ” Single father and little daughter wore matching tutu for a heartbreaking photo shoot “width = ” 953 “height = ” 572 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png 953w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-702×421.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-524×315.png 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Photo-shoot-414×248.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot -828×497.png 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-583×350.png 583w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “media -credit “> Jenn Floyd Photography u003 c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Although Casey describes himself as a “male man”, he still dressed up for a photo shoot with his little daughter in a bright pink tutu that they will both cherish forever. u003c / p> n u003cp> If you ask me, both Brian and Casey seem to be dads and make their daughters smile. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n n ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47″, ” updat edAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757212.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757212.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}) , “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__typename”: ” Article “},” $ Article: 757212.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ Niamh -Shackleton.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757212.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename ” : “Category”}, “Article: 757215”: {“id”: “757215”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo- miami-for-the first time / “,” Title “:” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in the Miami Zoo “,” Summary “:” The first meerkat puppies of the Miami Zoo were recorded in the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a variety of baby animals, from koalas to lion babies. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it’s the first time “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo-miami-for-the-irst-time” -ever / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-757217 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-Pups .jpg “alt = ” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in Miami Zoo “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: //www.unilad. co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-702×369.jpg 702w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-P ups-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Zoo Miami’s very first meerkat puppies were welcomed into the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a large selection of baby animals, from koalas to lion cubs. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it is the first time that meerkats have been born and raised in the South Miami-Dade facility. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 778px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757219″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 2 “width =” 768 “height =” 1107 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png 768w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020 / 02 / Meerkat-puppy-2-325×468.png 325w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-puppy-2-243×350.png 243w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2-191×276.png 191w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Meerkat-Pups-2-383×552.png 383w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan cla ss = “media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> The eight year old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies who have no name yet The 18th of January fr earlier this year, but they have only recently opened their eyes. Not only is their gender indefinite, their father is still unknown. Since her mother lives with three other male meerkats, one of them could be the father (Mamma Meerkat, am I right?). However, Magill added that the three males – Gizmo, Diego and Joe – Diego seem to be the most connected to the puppies. “He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to enjoy being with them, keeping them warm and protecting them. Anyone watching the mob for an extended period of time would think Diego was the mother, “he said to Miaminewtimes / news / meerkat-cam-at-zoo-miami-shows-pups-in-real-time-11485519″ target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” Miami New Times “. n u003cdiv class = ” Alignment of a media credit container “style = ” width: 778px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp- image-757221 “src = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 3 “width =” 768 “height =” 518 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3.png 768w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3-694×468.png 694w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3 -519×350.png 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3-409×276.png 409w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit ” > Zoo Miami u003c / sp an> u003c / div> n u003cp> The website of the zoo – where you can see live recordings of the puppies in action on the website u003ca href = “https: //www.zoomiami .org / animals # item = 429890 can see “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> MeerKam u003c / a> – says that they recently” explored the cave and are gradually moving further and further into the Moving Habitat “/ p> n u003cp> Hopefully the meerkats will have no worries for the rest of their days. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n, publishedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, publishedAtUTC: 2020-02-08T17 : 20: 04Z, updatedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 20: 04Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757215.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757215.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757215.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”▶,”Article:757215.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757197 “: {” id “:” 757197 “,” staticLink “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man-who-claims-accident saw him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe / “,” title “:” Manchester man who claims an accident has left him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe “,” Summary “:” u003cp> A man who claimed to be left with a debilitating fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he opened up Europe’s highest water slide rode. Ben Bardsley, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator knocked him out u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man -who-claims-accident-left-him-with-fear of heights-seen-on-Europe’s-highest-water slide / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-757209 size-full “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “alt =” Manchester man who claims the accident left him with fear of height differences at the highest Europe’s water slide “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg 1200w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Face book-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-F acebook-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Ben Bardsley / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> u003cstrong> A man who claimed to be left with a crippling fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he rode Europe’s tallest water slide, Ben Bardsley from Stockport, Greater Manchester filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator pushed him into a pond that was being built in his garden. U003c / p> n u003cp> The 38-year-old claimed he could not lift weights and I’m also afraid of heights. A video of him shooting down a 33-meter slide in Spain has shown, however, that his case was written off as ‘nonsense’. You can watch a video from Bardsley ride on the water slide below: u003c / strong u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = “560 ” height = “360 ” frameBorder = “0 ” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6130797127001” Allow full-screen web kits for full-screen Mozall picture> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Bardsley exposed his “fundamentally dishonest” claim when he posted a video launching the Verti-Go water slide in Benidorm, Spain, on his Facebook. Before jumping on the slide, he says, “There is no queue for obvious reasons.” When his case was heard before Manchester County Court on January 23, the recorder Richard Hartley QC said that anyone who was afraid of heights to ride the slide with such joy was ‘nonsense’ and thought he was guilty of basic dishonesty in relation to his claim. u003c / p> n u003cp> However, it wasn’t just his slip-ons that dropped the gym owner into the hot water. Bardsley claimed that the incident not only confronted him with fear of heights, but also with neck and back injuries, so that he could no longer lift weights. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-Credit-Container-Alignnone ” style = “width: 625px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757211 “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg “alt = ” Ben Bardsley Waterslide Bodybuilder “width = ” 615 “height = “346 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg 615w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley- Waterslide-Bodybuilder-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben- Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder-414×233.jpg 414w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Clyde & Co u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Insurance company Aviva, which represents the pond supplier, was suspicious, and in an investigation, lawyers discovered a variety of social media posts that showed the Bod ybuilder lifts heavy weights – even on the day he did a medical exam and found the persistent symptoms prevented him from lifting-related activities n u003cp> u003cstrong> Damian Rourke, a law firm partner Clyde & Co said: It is important to understand that Aviva has never contested this. The applicant was not injured at all. Instead, the problem was that the applicant had exaggerated both the physical and psychological effects of his injuries to the extent that the entire lawsuit was to be dismissed. The applicant’s damages were estimated at around £ 4,500, and he lost everything because he tried to claim four to five times this amount. Bardsley wurde verurteilt, mehr als £ 14.000 an Prozesskosten zu zahlen > n u003cp> u003cem> Wenn Sie eine Geschichte haben, die Sie erzählen möchten, senden Sie sie über u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “an UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-08T17: 12: 29”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” author “: {” type ” : “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757197.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated” : true, “id”: “Article: 757197.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “fe aturedImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757197.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”} ,”Article:757197.categories.0″:{“name”:”Life”,”slug”:”life”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement