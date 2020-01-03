advertisement

(ABC News) – According to a group of environmental activists who work for the e-commerce giant, some Amazon employees have been threatened with dismissal after speaking to the press about Amazon’s responsibility to fight climate change.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate protection group set up by Amazon employees, announced on Thursday that Amazon had updated its press worker guidelines in September immediately before the group’s planned climate protests.

“Amazon technicians were contacted by Amazon legal and human resources representatives and asked about public statements they had made about Amazon’s responsibility in global climate change,” the statement said. “Some employees then received follow-up emails that could leave the company if they continued to talk about Amazon’s business.”

As part of the protest organized by the group, more than 1,000 Amazon employees have left their jobs to support the Global Climate Strike, a national climate change awareness demonstration to which the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos called in September do to combat climate change. The march made national headlines.

“Now we need communication guidelines that we can use to honestly talk about our company’s role in the climate crisis,” said Karen Costa, user experience designer at Amazon, in a statement.

According to the group of workers, Costa was threatened with dismissal for speaking to a news agency.

“This is not the time to shoot the messengers,” she added. “This is not the time to silence those who speak.”

An Amazon spokesman told ABC News Friday that its external communication guidelines for employees are similar to those of other large companies. The most recent changes have been implemented to make it easier for employees to participate in media interviews.

“Our external communication policy is not new and we believe it is similar to other large companies. We recently updated the policy and related approval process to make it easier for employees to participate in external activities such as speeches, media interviews, and using the company logo, ”said a spokesman for Amazon.

“As with any corporate policy, employees may receive a notification from our HR team when we learn that a policy is not being followed,” the statement said.

The company spokesman said updates to the approval process were included.

“Create an intranet site for approvals rather than email approval and reduce the number and length of approvers required.”

According to the company, the policy for external communication applies to all Amazon employees. If an employee unknowingly violates the policy, the company will alert the employee to the policy and approval process.

Justin Campbell, a data engineer at Amazon, said the policy is

“The momentum that the technicians have built at Amazon last year will not stop.”

“The climate crisis is the biggest challenge we face. The only way to find solutions is to protect people’s freedom of expression and disrupt the status quo,” Campbell said in a statement.

In September, a day before the group’s planned climate march on Amazon, Bezos apparently responded to the workers by unveiling new corporate efforts to combat climate change and promising to achieve zero net CO2 emissions by the Parisian by 2040 Agreement of 2050.

“If a company with as much physical infrastructure as Amazon – which delivers more than 10 billion articles a year – can meet the Paris Agreement 10 years earlier, then any company can do it,” Bezos said at the time.

