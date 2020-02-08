advertisement

“This game doesn’t make any sense!”

Wheel Of Fortune, which has been successful since 1975, is one of those shows where you probably know everything about it, even if you’ve never seen an episode before.

The big highlight of every episode is a countdown-looking board with a hidden word that plays out like an expensive Hangman game in which you have a few letters to play with and then guess a famous saying or title or whatever.

Sounds easy, doesn’t it? Well, if you can get more than four letters out of thirteen, you can split that into three words.

So it doesn’t look so good for candidate Jessie when only the letters N C E and R gave hits, while S T L P D and O got Nada.

You would think that there was simply no chance of getting it right.

And you, like us, would be very wrong in this assumption …

Imagine all the fresh jessie cans after winning big money in the bonus round. 🤑 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/hJ1nSS2MN9

– Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 7, 2020

What … what just happened?

How did Jessie see the letters “C E R” in a row and now with all the certainty in the world that it was “Juicer”? And then for the sentence of buying a juicer? WHAT??

Host Pat Sajak looks amazed when she lands the win. She has little more to say that “This game makes no sense” (no arguments here) and gives the winner (and obvious telepath) Jessie her big check and sends her on the way.

If there are unsolved crimes, the police could make it worse than reporting to that lady and seeing if she can use those psychological powers wisely.

