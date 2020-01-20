advertisement

Another big game against rivals, another Rorschach test for Manchester United fans.

What did you see in Anfield in those 90 minutes? Was it an embarrassing one-sided defeat that proved United have been farther behind Liverpool than ever since they were relegated in the mid-1970s?

Or was it another brave feat – a brave rearguard action that could have ended in a tie if Aaron Wan-Bissaka had crossed – a kind of moral victory that shows that the heart of this team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the right place ?

Under Solskjaer there was hardly any obvious indication of progress. In fact, the team looks worse than the surprise win they started just over a year ago, and their scoring this season is worse than that of José Mourinho in the half before he was released. Still, most Manchester United fans still seem ready to insist on it.

The argument for Solskjaer is emotional. As a celebrated former player who is characterized by loyalty and team spirit, he “gets” the club. It is a kind of bulwark against property and corporate governance that is motivated only by profit, that has openly stated that it can continue to make money without winning, and that seems happy to continue to do so.

The fans are of the opinion that with Solskjaer as coach there is at least part of the club hierarchy that they can trust, at least one person who understands the club as they do and who shares the same priorities.

Solskjaer plays it out. When asked ten days ago whether he would put pressure on the board to sign in January, he made a familiar speech.

“I will not protect myself. I will do what is best for the club, what I think and what we think is right for the club, and I will never stand in front of the club. This is Man United and there is no “I” in Manchester and for me there is no “I” in this team and I could never do that, it is not me. I work for Man United, not for me. “

The next day, Marcus Rashford was pictured in the hand of a small plastic container on the way to Old Trafford, which the reporter quickly identified as a container for a Melmak ultrasound device for fracture healing that improves the healing rate of fresh fractures and unions. ”

Fractures? Rashford did not seem to show the effects of new fractures against Norwich: instead, he underlined his importance to the team with two goals and increased it to 14 for the season in the league.

United played Wolves’ third round FA Cup game at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Rashford was on the bench, but after 64 minutes, when the game was still goalless, Solskjaer turned to his top scorer to overcome the dead end.

A few minutes later, Rashford was involved in a collision with Matt Doherty, which is a bit of a brick wall. He was lying on the floor with obvious pain and tried to play for a few minutes before giving up. It had taken 16 minutes, but at least United had scored the winning goal in this brief retirement.

Worse injury

Rashford tweeted after the game: “I never want to feel like I am abandoning my teammates, the club and especially the fans, so I did my best to continue tonight and was disappointed to get out.”

The tone was strange. Surely he should know that there is no shame in hurting yourself?

The full extent of his injury was not confirmed until Sunday. It appears that Rashford had attacked wolves with a stress fracture and came with two of them. The serious injury will preclude him for up to three months, seriously affecting United’s hopes of overtaking Chelsea for fourth place in the Champions League.

Maybe it could be dismissed as bad luck – if it were the first time that something like this had happened. But United players bravely playing through injuries to make their injuries worse have become a particular theme of the season. On St. Stephens’ Day, Scott McTominay injured his long knee to Sean Longstaff in the opening games. He played the rest of the first half on a tape that was later confirmed to be a ligament tear in the knee.

“The boy has the biggest heart,” said Solskjaer. This big heart is expected to come back into action in March.

McTominay was replaced that day by Paul Pogba, who had just returned from a long injury break. Pogba’s injury problems started in September when he missed three games due to an ankle injury. Surprisingly, he returned to a Carabao Cup game against Rochdale – a game in which most major clubs play the reserves. It ended in extra time and Pogba played every 120 minutes.

Before the next game, which took place against Arsenal five days later, Solskjaer found that Pogba’s ankle was swollen after the game against Rochdale. Still, he played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal. He then missed the next 17 games with ankle problems. He returned to the team around Christmas, taking on Watford and replacing McTominay against Newcastle. After Newcastle, the ankle flared up again, so Pogba had to be operated on: a month or two later. Are you starting to see a pattern?

The player who has been the most worrying lately has been Harry Maguire, not Rashford, who is said to have torn his hip in the FA Cup game against the wolves. After missing the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City, a match in which City strikers enjoyed surprising Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof, Maguire was surprisingly back in the first team against Norwich three days later.

Doing selflessly

“He is a warrior,” said Solskjaer.

“I had a problem with my muscles, but it was just a small muscle and I usually recovered quickly and could play with a little pain,” said Maguire. Just a small muscle? Some of them may be small, but they are all there for a reason.

No one can question the determination of these Manchester United players (with the exception of Pogba, who always seems to be an open season), but perhaps discretion is the best part of the bravery when it comes to dealing with these injuries goes.

It is at the discretion of a coach who claims to act selflessly in the club’s long-term interest, but has actually contested a number of short-term games of chance for which several of his players are now paying the price.

Solskjaer was once known as the murderer with the baby face, the sweet and innocent boy with the cold, ruthless heart of a murderer with a penalty area. Don’t be fooled that coach Solskjaer, the humble manager who speaks constantly of his pride, to be selected to serve such a large institution is not motivated by strong self-interest.

