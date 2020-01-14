advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has eased the excitement surrounding Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, although it is too early to consider England’s possible involvement in Euro 2020.

A United Academy product, Greenwood, had a breakout season and played 17 games in the Premier League – all but two off the bench – after being named to the first team by Solskjaer last season.

The 18-year-old has four goals in the league this season and another five in the EFL Cup and the Europa League, in which only four players have scored more.

With Harry Kane, who has doubts about the euros after suffering a broken thigh tendon that needed surgery, and Jamie Vardy, who was not available after his international retirement, Greenwood emerged as an option for English coach Gareth Southgate ,

Greenwood played four times for the U21 team in England last year. Solskjaer believes that he should focus on United and Young Lions for now.

“I think Mason will have an excellent and long career,” said Solskjaer before the third round of the FA Cup on Wednesday with the wolves.

“Now let the boy settle in before we talk about England and the euro.

“His focus has to be on playing more for us and improving, and if he plays more for us, that [and the England call] will happen by itself.

“He was just selected for the Under-21s in England, so he’s focused on his football.”

Praise to Rashford, Martial and Greenwood

Greenwood is just one of three strikers on the road to success at United this season. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also performed well.

Rashford has already scored 19 goals from 30 games in all competitions, while Martial has scored 11 goals in 22 games – but Solskjaer doesn’t think he deserves to be patted on the back for any improvement.

“I don’t want you to get more out of them,” he said. “They’re working hard to improve their game. I think they did everything well.

“Of course Mason is in his first season. Scoring nine goals is fantastic. Marcus is growing and improving and Anthony has been missing about six to eight weeks.”

“I am impressed with them. They work well, work on their finishing patterns, we want consistency and I think we will see more and more of them since they are very young.”

