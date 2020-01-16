advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his decision to introduce Marcus Rashford to replace the “back-fired” wolves when the Manchester United star limped away to doubt his involvement in Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

Rashford left the bench three minutes before Juan Mata scored the only goal in the third round FA Cup repeat win at Old Trafford.

However, the English striker held out a little longer when he went under after a duel with Matt Doherty and tried to continue playing with an obvious back problem before being sent off 10 minutes before the end.

Solskjaer, who said there were “no updates” for a transfer breakthrough, confirmed that Rashford was experiencing a back problem, and the manager hoped his risky move would not cost United before traveling to Anfield.

“Yes, it fired backwards,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “But you have to go for her now and then.

“It looks like he knocked there and couldn’t run. Let’s test him over the next few days and hope he’ll be fine on Sunday. I don’t know.

“He’s struggled a bit with his back a little lately and got another one that didn’t help.”

Goalkeeper Mata said of his teammate Rashford: “Hopefully it’s not that bad and he can be ready [for Liverpool].

“He’s on fire and scoring goals in every game. It was a shame that he could no longer be on the field, but hopefully it’s nothing.”

The midfielder added to the cup win: “[Wolves] are a difficult team. They play in a certain way and they do it very well. They are very well organized and difficult to break.

“But today is definitely a good result for us. It has been a few good days and now there is a big one ahead. Hopefully we can continue like this.”

