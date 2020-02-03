advertisement

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Anthony Martial to rediscover his scoring touch and says the French striker is giving the club “everything” both on the pitch and on training ground.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions in an injury-stricken season, but has only had one in his last six games as United fight for goals in the absence of striker Marcus Rashford, who is nursing a stress fracture in his back. .

“He’s giving us everything. He’s been asked to play – he’s started the last eight games – and is probably 20% more than he was when I got here,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We will give him more support, give him rest when he deserves it … he was asked to play hard too, especially now when Marcus is injured.

“I know he’s tired, but he’s never avoided a training session. He’s training, available for every match, so I’m happy with the guy.”

Rashford scored 19 goals in all competitions before the injury stroke while academy graduate Mason Greenwood has surpassed 10. The club also signed 30-year-old Nigerian Odion Ighalo on loan from China’s Shanghai Shenhua at the transfer deadline.

United, seventh in the Premier League with 35 points from 25 games, visit Chelsea on 17 February. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

