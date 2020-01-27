advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Manchester United supporters, dissatisfied with the club’s owners, that the Red Devils must “stay together” after his players disappointed those hoping for an FA Cup crash by tranmere rovers shoot 6-0 into the fifth round.

United arrived at Prenton Park after losing two Premier League games against Liverpool and Burnley, and the club’s plight caused some of the away game, the upset atmosphere Old Trafford felt after losing to the Clarets four days ago to resume.

Manchester United scored six goals in the FA Cup after Tranmere Rovers

Goals from Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood clouded the mood among United believers when Solskjær’s men passed the first division, and the manager praised his team’s approach after giving up a possible banana skin out of the way.

“If you fall into the trap of playing long balls and turning this game into a fight, we are not used to it,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “You would have been better suited than we were. We just asked our players to play and it worked out well.”

“I think the players played soccer the way it should be. It was sometimes an extraordinary feat. It was a very difficult pitch.”

“It wasn’t just the Tranmere people who wanted to get upset, there were many others. We just have to stay together and keep working.

“Every game you win is good for your confidence. Every time you score and perform well, it’s good.”

“The setting was just right. That’s all you can ask for. If the setting is right, you can’t blame them.”

Maguire, who opened the lead for United with a powerful 20-yard ride and then provided Lingard with the third goal in a show full of guile and intent to attack, said his first goal for the club was long overdue.

“It was taking a long time,” said Maguire. “I’ve had a lot of chances this year without finding the back of the net. It’s nice to help the team get to the next round.

“It was really important to win after a poor performance and result against Burnley.

“We set out to do a good job for the fans. We are in the next round, and that’s exactly what we set out to do.”

