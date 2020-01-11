advertisement

According to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United will “prevail” in the transfer market if the right opportunity arises after Bruno Fernandes reported on advanced talks with Sporting CP.

United celebrated a 4-0 win in the Premier League against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, four days after the 1-3 defeat in the EFL Cup against Manchester City.

While it was arguably the most coherent result that United has had to offer for some time, it is clear that it needs to be strengthened to achieve the award.

Due to the long absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, United was closely associated with the change of Portuguese midfielder Fernandes. Official representatives of the two clubs were said to have been in talks on Friday.

And while Solskjaer claimed that United was doing “really well” in the transfer market, he avoided details.

“That’s how it is at Man United, there is always speculation and talk,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“I can only say that we are working really well to improve the squad. If we find the right player for the right value, we will jump at it.”

He added to Sky Sports: “I really have the support of the owners of Ed (Woodward, vice chairman of the board).

“I know we have resources when the right player is available for the right money and they have been so good to me.

“Well, it could happen, it couldn’t happen, it depends on whether we find one for the right value, but the background is there.”

-Solskjaer welcomes Marcus Rashford-

Rashford celebrated his 200th appearance for Manchester United on Saturday with two goals in the 4-0 win over Norwich. His coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected that he could get even better.

“What a success to reach 200 games at his age,” said the Norwegian boss. “I don’t know how many goals he scored, but he has 19 (for United) this season and he was absolutely top notch.

“He is a great kid, a great attitude, he wants to learn, improve, but knows that he has to keep his feet on the floor, but is always available, even though he has some punches today.

“He played many, many games, I might have to see how we deal with him, but of course he can do so much better. He has everything to be a first class player. “

