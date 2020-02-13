Luisita, the solid team anchored by the tireless Eddie Bagtas, will win the PAL Interclub senior title two years in a row for the first time in 15 years when the action begins in Bacolod on February 26th. The Luisitans beat Canlubang three points in Cebu last year and will win the event for the first time in a row since their sixth consecutive title in 2005.

Benjamin Sumulong, Chino Raymundo, Chito Laureta, Rafael Garcia, Rodel Mangulabnan and Demetrio Saclot join Bagtas.

Decorated veteran Tommy Manotoc will ban the sugar barons’ indictment to drop the Luisitans who attacked Alta Vista last year to refuse Cangolf a back-to-back version.

Abe Rosal, Zaldy Villa, Rolly Viray, Damasus Wong, Abe Avena and Mari Hechanova join Manotoc, with Rene Unson being the last man to replace Pem Rosal.

A total of 97 teams will participate in five divisions in the tournament, which will be held in Marapara and Binitin in the city of Murcia.

Each team can use four players for each round, but only the three best points are counted. Each player can play a maximum of two rounds.

The senior tournament precedes the 73rd regular men’s event, which takes place from March 4th to 7th. The Cebu Country Club is defending its title.

The national airline Philippine Airlines is hosting this prestigious international sporting event.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.