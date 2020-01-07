advertisement

The assassination of Iran’s top general and the leader of its Revolutionary Guard Quds Force by US drone in Baghdad on Thursday evening (EST), sparked mixed reactions from Canada’s highest political level, on the street.

Fourteen hours after the attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne called for “de-escalation”, “restraint” and “a united Iraq”, while reaction from New Democrats and conservatives was on the edge. opposite of the spectrum.

Iran is speaking very boldly of targeting some US assets in retaliation for our world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, and badly injured many others, not to mention all the people he had killed during his lifetime, including recently….

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Shortly after Champagne’s statement, Opposition Conservatives released theirs, blaming the Quds Force “for violence, destruction and a destabilizing influence throughout the Middle East.”

In a joint statement, the party’s foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole and defense critic James Bezan called Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Corps “a tool of oppression and violence in Iran and around the world”.

At the same time, New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter to decree the actions of “US” in Iran “and” the path Trump was taking, “in Iran.

After some mockery of the geography mixing where Soleiman was killed, Singh returned to the social media platform six hours later with a correction of sorts.

Last night’s attack on Iraq was the latest in a series of actions taken by President Trump against Iran. The strategy seems to have only one end.

The prime minister should clearly state that he will use Canada’s leading role in the region to escalate the situation.

– Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 3, 2020

After receiving credit on Twitter for the decision to target and kill Soleiman, the US President Donald Trump threatened further military strikes against the Iranian regime that has recently backed local militia in Baghdad which attacked the US embassy on New Year’s Eve.

Both Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contend that Soleiman was planning additional attacks on U.S. assets in the region and that his takeover was needed to prevent these.

Made the rounds on American television news programs on Saturday, Pompeo indicated that evidence of these impending attacks would be provided in the coming days.

Public Safety Canada has listed the Quds Forces as a “terrorist entity” since December 2012, the same year official diplomatic relations were severed by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who closed the Canadian embassy in Tehran and expelled their diplomats from Ottawa.

While Champagne did not mention Soleimani’s leadership of the Quds Force in his January 3 statement, the conservatives reiterated their calls to list the entire Islamic Revolutionary Guards corps as a “terrorist entity”.

“The Liberals voted for the measure, yet they have done nothing to recognize the devastating and destabilizing impact of the IRGC,” said O’Toole and Bezan of the non-binding conservative motion that MPs backed 248-43 in June 2018.

A day later on Saturday, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced that the NATO training mission in Iraq to Iraq, including 850 soldiers, would be suspended, citing a coalition statement indicating the security of personnel in the region as paramount.

Sajjan conveyed a similar message about a “temporary hiatus” for the mission Monday via Twitter.

This morning, I spoke with @jensstoltenberg of @ NATO, where we discussed the NATO Iraq Mission. We are committed to a stable Iraq, the fight against Daesh and resume training when the situation allows. During the temporary pause, our focus is on the safety of those who serve.

– Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) January 6, 2020

And coinciding with similar protests in the United States, a candle vigil for Soleiman took place on Avenue Avenue in Toronto on Saturday night; a pro-Iran demonstration that was welcomed by Protestants expressing support for American action.

Toronto police participated in the vigilance and counter-demonstration scene to maintain peace.

In related news, the Council on American Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and American-Iranians were arrested by US Customs agents at a border crossing in Seattle, Washington. According to CAIR, the band was attending a concert in Vancouver.

