The U.S. Special Envoy to Iran warned that Iranian Quds Force successor General Esmail Ghaani would suffer the same fate as his predecessor if he averted attacks that kill Americans.

After the U.S. airstrike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3, Iran appointed Ghaani the new head of the Quds Force, overseen by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and allegedly used by Tehran to take control of one Variety of skiing ‘ite groups in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump and Secretary Mike Pompeo said Soleimani was killed for planning attacks on US facilities and personnel.

Ghaani recently made international headlines when he vowed after the death of his predecessor to practice “male revenge” on the United States. “Through the efforts of people around the world seeking revenge on his blood, we will hit his enemy in a masculine way,” Al Jazeera TV said on January 20.

Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran, said according to an interview with the Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat: “If Ghaani takes the same route to kill Americans, he will suffer the same fate.”

Hook said in Davos, Switzerland, that Trump had made it clear “that any attack on Americans or American interests would be answered with a firm response.”

Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani is attending a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, on September 18, 2016. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

“This is not a new threat. The President has always said that he will always act resolutely to protect American interests,” said Hook. “I think the Iranian regime now understands that it cannot attack America and get away with it . “

Gene. Esmail Qaani in an undated file photo. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

In the interview, Hook found that Soleimani was effectively responsible for Iranian proxies in the Middle East, including the Yemeni Houthis, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and a number of Iraqi militias. Before the Soleimani airstrike, the United States targeted several militia group positions in Iraq. Hezbollah and associated groups rioted and attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. Tehran has denied any involvement in the administration of such deputies.

“We have taken the world’s most dangerous terrorists out of the game. And as a result, the region becomes safer because Soleimani was the glue that holds the proxies together, and his death will create a void that the regime cannot fill,” said Hook the news agency.

In retaliation for Soleimani’s death, Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed. There were no fatalities, although some soldiers reported injuries caused by vibrations. Hours later, Iran shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines plane near Tehran International Airport and killed all 176 people on board.

