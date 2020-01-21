advertisement

The Quds Force commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who replaced General Qassem Soleimani after being killed in a US airstrike, said that revenge for the murder of Soleimani would be “male”.

At the recent Iranian threat, Esmail Qaani told the troops during the ceremony that he was Soleimani’s replacement and America had “cowardly” defeated Soleimani.

“But with God’s grace and through efforts by freedom seekers around the world to seek revenge on his blood, we will hit his enemy in a male way,” he said, Al Jazeera said.

Soleimani was hit by an airstrike overnight in Baghdad on January 2. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Qaani less than 12 hours after Soleimani’s death.

“The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of the martyr Soleimani,” said Khamenei in a decree. “I invite the members of the troop to be present and work with General Qaani, and I wish him divine prosperity, acceptance, and leadership.”

The force is part of the guard, which includes approximately 125,000 Iranians.

Qaani was a top aide to Soleimani, who fought in the Iran-Iraq war and was a corps intelligence officer. He swore vengeance for Soleimani’s death at his funeral a few days after his appointment.

The Iranians portray Esmail Qaani, the newly appointed head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, during an anti-US operation. Rally to protest the murders during a U.S. airstrike by Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 4, 2020 in the capital, Tehran. (Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)

“God Almighty has promised to take revenge and God is the main avenger. Measures will certainly be taken, ”said Qaani.

US military leaders said the strike against Soleimani was ordered following a series of attacks against the United States, including the murder of an American contractor and the violation of the US embassy in Baghdad.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Iraqi bases on January 7, where US troops were stationed. No troops were seriously injured, although 11 troops were treated for concussion symptoms.

Trump emerged a day after the strikes and said the United States would respond with additional sanctions but no further military action.

Trump signaled that he was ready for peace.

“To the people and leaders of Iran: We want you to have a future and a great future – one that you deserve that is characterized by home prosperity and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to make peace with anyone who seeks to make peace, ”said Trump.

Trump said Iran appeared to be holding back from further attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that the country had “taken reasonable measures to defend itself.”

Iran later came under pressure for shooting down a Ukrainian plane that had just started in Tehran. A few days after the January 8 incident that killed all 176 people on board, the authorities admitted to dropping the plane.

