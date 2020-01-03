advertisement

Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds force, helped Iran fight wars with representatives throughout the Middle East by inspiring militias on the battlefield and negotiating with political leaders.

His death on Friday in a US air raid on his convoy at Baghdad airport marked the end of a man who was a celebrity at home and watched closely by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.

The Pentagon said the strike was aimed at thwarting future Iranian attack plans.

Soleimani was responsible for clandestine operations overseas and was often seen on the battlefields leading Iraqi Shiite groups in the fight against Islamic State.

He was killed along with senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Both men were seen as heroes in Iran’s war against his enemies, and state television praised them shortly after their deaths were announced.

Television showed footage of him with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and in war zones in military clothing, including as a junior high school graduate commanding a unit in Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s.

After that, he rose rapidly in the ranks of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to become the head of the Quds Force, a post in which he helped Iran form alliances in the Middle East, under pressure from US sanctions that have destroyed the economy of the Islamic Republic.

The United States assigned the Revolutionary Guards a foreign terrorist organization in 2019, part of a campaign of maximum pressure to force Iran to negotiate its ballistic missile program and nuclear policy.

Soleiman had a clear answer: any negotiation with the US would be “complete surrender”.

The Sultan Quds Force dropped support for Syrian President Bashir al-Assad as he looked near defeat in a fierce civil war since 2011 and also helped militants defeat the Islamic State in Iraq.

His successes have made Soleiman useful for spreading Iran’s influence in the Middle East, for which the United States and Tehran’s regional enemies Saudi Arabia and Israel have fought to keep control.

Khamenei made Soleimani the head of the Quds Force in 1998, a position in which he maintained a low profile for years while strengthening Iran’s ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Assad government and Shiite militant groups in Iraq.

In the past years, he has gained a more public stance, with fighters and commanders in Iraq and Syria posting images on his battlefield social media, his beard and hair always cut short.

“WE ARE YOUR DEATH”

Soleiman’s growing authority within Iran’s military deployment was evident in 2019 when Khamenei awarded him the Order of Zolfiqar, Iran’s highest military honor. It was the first time any commander had received the medal since the creation of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

In a statement following Soleimani’s death, Khamenei said a fierce retaliation awaited the “criminals” who killed him. His death, though bitter, would double the motive of resistance against the United States and Israel, the Iranian leader said.

“Soleiman is not a man working in an office. He goes to the front to inspect the troops and watch the fighting, “a former senior Iraqi official who asked not to be identified said in a 2014 interview.

“His chain of command is only the Supreme Leader. He needs money, he gets money. Needs ammunition, gets ammunition. It needs materials, and it receives materials, “the former Iraqi official said.

Soleimani was also responsible for intelligence gathering and covert military operations conducted by Quds Forces and in 2018 he publicly challenged U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I’m telling you Mr. Trump the plumber, I tell you, know we’re close to you in that place you don’t think we are,” Soleimani said, as he watched a warning finger in a video clip shared online.

“You’re going to start the fight, but we’re going to finish it,” he said, with a yellowish brown on the shoulders of his olive uniform.

“METSON FAR SHOULD”

In a nutshell, Soleimani came from humble beginnings, born to a farming family in the town of Rabor in southeastern Iran on March 11, 1957.

At age 13, he traveled to the city of Kerman and got a construction job to help his father pay off loans, according to a first-person account by Soleiman posted by Defa Press, a site focused on the eight-year war story. of Iran with Iraq.

When the revolution began to overthrow the Shah in 1978, Soleimani was working for the municipal water department in Kerman and staging demonstrations against the monarch.

He volunteered for the Revolutionary Guards and, after the war with Iraq broke out in 1980, quickly rose through the ranks and continued to fight drug smugglers on the Afghan border.

“Soleiman is a great listener. He does not impose himself. But he always gets what he wants, “said another Iraqi official, adding that he can be intimidating.

At the height of the civil war between Sunnis and Shiite militants in Iraq in 2007, the US military accused the Quds Force of supplying improvised explosive devices to Shiite militants, which led to the deaths of many US soldiers.

Soleiman played such an important role in Iraq’s security through various militia groups that General David Petraeus, the commander-in-chief of US forces in Iraq at the time, sent messages to him through Iraqi officials, according to diplomatic cables published by Wikileaks.

Following a referendum on independence in the Kurdish north in 2017, Soleimani issued a warning to Kurdish leaders that led to the withdrawal of fighters from the disputed areas and allowed central government forces to regain control.

He was probably even more influential in Syria. His visit to Moscow in the summer of 2015 was the first step in planning a Russian military intervention that reshaped the Syrian war and forged a new Iranian-Russian alliance in support of Assad.

His activities had made him a recurring target of the US Treasury: Soleiman had been sanctioned by the United States for supporting Quds forces in Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other armed groups for his role in smashing Syria against protesters. and his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States.

Soleiman’s success in advancing Iran’s agenda had also thrown him into the chairs of regional enemies of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Senior Saudi intelligence officials considered the possibility of Soleiman’s assassination in 2017, according to a report in the New York Times in 2018. A Saudi government spokesman declined to comment, the Times reported, but Israeli military officials publicly discussed the possibility of targeting it. his. (Editing by Michael Georgy, Philippa Fletcher, and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

