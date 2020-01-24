advertisement

SoleFly celebrates its 10th anniversary and also celebrates the return of the Super Bowl to Miami.

The Miami-based sneaker boutique is once again working with Jordan Brand to develop a new color scheme for the Air Jordan 10 Retro, with the store’s logo on the heel of the left shoe replacing the Jumpman emblem. The high-top sneaker consists of a mixture of orange and white with black accents

Neither the brand nor the retailer have yet announced an official release date, but SoleFly has posted a teaser video on Instagram that gives fans an insight into the new sneaker. The clip also shows a t-shirt and a soccer jersey from the upcoming collaboration, both in similar orange and white colors.

They titled “#ToTheNextDecade” to mark their anniversary and the Super Bowl’s first return to Miami in ten years.

The boutique caused a sensation in December 2018 when it partnered with the Art Basel brand with two Jordan 1 sneakers, one for publication and one for friends and family. The sneakers caused hysteria among the sneakerheads, which originally delayed the release of the show for security reasons.

The publicly released Air Jordan 1 Retro High was originally retailed for $ 160 but is now resold for up to $ 10,000 on resale sites like StockX and GOAT.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Retro Hoch OG “Art Basel”.

