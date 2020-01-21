advertisement

Shovel-armed military personnel spread out Monday in St. John, N.L., in response to calls from people still trying to get out of last week’s unprecedented snowfall.

With a state of emergency set on Saturday on the fifth day, travel remained difficult across eastern Newfoundland, and some residents were relying on each other for food.

Members of the Canadian Army and Members of the Royal Canadian Navy were deploying around the city on Monday, where traffic was reduced to a lane between dense rivers. Highly snow-dumped dump trucks part ways with police vehicles, pickup trucks pulling snow bait, and pedestrians stretching their feet after days of starting the house.

The provincial capital is still recovering after Friday’s fire threw 76 inches of snow amid winds exceeding 150 kilometers per hour.

With some breeze in the air, a team of four soldiers dressed in green left Monday on a steep, buried road on Topsail Road, a task one of them estimated took several hours.

A civilian rider joined his snowman and soldiers were encouraged by people in passing cars who made horns and shouted their thanks.

Bill Ash, 70, said the view of a track was a relief after he had been snowed for four days.

“I was in a very difficult situation until I saw our soldiers leave this morning,” he said. “I really appreciate everything they did.”

He said his daughter had tried to come but could not make it close to home. Ash has a snowflake and made some advances near his door sideways before he was overcome by the volume of snow.

Gunner James Howie was part of the crew clearing his way where only the antenna of Ash’s car was visible beneath the snow.

Howie said he joined the military three years ago in part by a desire to help people during natural disasters, though this was his first time responding to a snowstorm.

“It’s an amazing community,” Howie told St. John’s. “Everyone I’ve seen, or thanked, honored the horn as they passed by and of course they cheered us on as we worked.”

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said 450 troops – including about 175 reservists – will be in Newfoundland by Tuesday to help the province flee the storm.

“When you have 175 reservists who at the same time live in communities that are also affected, reaching out and helping others, it’s something we really take pride in, our reserves and how we come together,” said Sajjan in Winnipeg where he was pursuing a federal cabinet withdrawal.

Sajjan said it was “too early” to say how long military aid would be needed, but he said the troops would stay as long as they needed. He also said more will be sent if needed.

Meanwhile, the province urged neighbors to continue checking on the elderly, the disabled and others at risk from closing days without access to grocery stores or prescription refills.

“In many cases, roads are not yet safe to continue and emergency responders need unhindered access to provide emergency services,” a statement from the Provincial Department of Municipal Affairs said Monday afternoon.

The city of St. John’s announced that its state of emergency will remain in effect Tuesday, but some stores will be allowed to reopen to sell “basic foods”. Most other businesses have to stay closed, with the exception of gas stations and some pharmacies.

The city advised residents to “be ready to buy enough food for your family in 48 hours. Future opportunities to open grocery stores during this state of emergency will be assessed and communicated as condition guarantees. “

Canada Press

