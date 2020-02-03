advertisement

IRVING, Texas – A soldier surprised his mother when she was sworn in as a Texas police officer.

Erika Benning’s heart was already raging when she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest police officer, but what came next pushed the emotions of the 42-year-old mother over the edge.

Her son, 21-year-old army Sgt. Giovanni Pando, whom she had not seen in more than two years because he was stationed abroad, arrived at the ceremony on Friday to pin the badge on her uniform.

“When my son came around the corner, and I realized this was real, my breathing was just starting to slow down and everything just felt really tight,” Benning told CNN. “I just didn’t want to faint because I wanted to enjoy it every moment.”

The police in the suburbs of Dallas posted the moment on Facebook and wrote: “All swearing-in ceremonies are special, but once in a while people are more interested in your heart than others.”

Pando is stationed thousands of miles away in Germany, but with the help of Benning’s husband, the police were able to coordinate the perfect surprise.

“It was overwhelming. I felt every emotion you could think of by just being happy for her and missing her. I also tried to keep my calm, “Pando told CNN, admitting that a little bit of tears came out.

Benning had wanted to become a police officer from her childhood, but she had to postpone her dream when she became pregnant with Pando at a young age. Pando joined the US Army after graduating from high school, and although his deployment to Germany was the first time he had been separated from his mother for so long, they still tried to talk every week.

“He is the reason why I breathe every day. He is the reason why I wake up every morning. He is my world,” said Benning, an immigrant from Honduras.

As soon as he finished his stay in the army, Pando said he was planning to become a police officer to follow his mother’s steps, which really inspired him.

“She has never stopped her from achieving what she wants. And as she educates me, it is always something she preaches to me. If you want something, work for it and you will reach your goal,” Pando said .

While Pando returns to Germany on Friday, Benning said her oath will be a moment when she will remember forever.

“The only other moment I will never forget is more meaningful than this was the day I gave birth to him,” Benning said. “So, at the moment that he’s pinning my badge, I have to say he’s up there.”

