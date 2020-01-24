advertisement

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Students in the Southern Columbia Area School District thought they were treated to a day of board games in the library, but they were actually part of a big surprise.

The children were shocked when they found out that they were not there to play board games, instead they were there to witness a military return home.

Third and seventh graders in the Southern Columbia Area School district gathered in the primary school library to play board games. Ava and Madden Gaul are siblings and were eager to get some time outside the classroom to play games.

“We play games because we did well at school and there are a lot of games that we can play,” says third student Madden.

“We have fun with the children and play with them, and just help them to play with them and see if they play like that,” added seventh grade Ava.

But the children did not know that this was all intentional and another family member would show up to play.

Their stepfather and major in the army is back home from his broadcast in Poland. He’s been gone since September. He came to the school to surprise the children.

“I was nervous, frankly, I was nervous and didn’t know what to expect, and I actually hoped the kids would respond in a way that said,” I missed you, “and I think we have that,” Maj said . Terry Cropf.

“As soon as I saw him, I was so shocked and surprised, and I just ran to him and started crying because I was so grateful that he was home,” Ava said.

“He means a lot because he is a great stepfather and it’s amazing how he is in the army and such,” said Madden.

While Major Cropf was in Poland, the third grade in South Columbia consistently wrote letters to him and to show his appreciation, he returned a pin and certificate to them all.

“If you get things like this from kids who take their time and make an effort to write something nice, ask me how I’m doing, it helps that the emotional burden of divorce and the other things we do on a daily basis basis, “said Maj. Cropf.

Major Cropf says it’s good to be home again and he can’t wait to spend some time with his family.

