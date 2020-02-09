advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – An angry soldier over a property deal stabbed at least 29 people and injured 57 in a rage that swept through four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead early Sunday.

Most of the victims were in the Terminal 21 shopping center, where the shooter was fought against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

Police named him as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma soldier. He initially posted text messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was shut down by the company.

“It was a personal conflict … over a house deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Sunday from Nakhon Ratchasima after traveling there to meet the injured survivors.

Prayuth added that the conflict was with a relative of the commanding officer of the soldier.

The worst mass shootings in Thailand triggered the soul-searching in the 69-million-strong Southeast Asian nation, where the military has long styled itself as the nation’s protector and dominated politics for decades either overtime or behind the scenes.

Prayuth, a former military ruler, came in to criticize his handling of the incident as he waved and smiled during a visit to the scene and made a heart gesture with his fingers. The hashtag #RIPPrayuth was trending on Thai social media.

“If you have a heart like kind Thais, you have to respect the relatives of the deceased in a calm and lamentable way,” commented Jirayu Houngsub, an opposition member in parliament.

At a mortuary in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee returned to the sea as they identified his body.

“He is my only son. He has not even eaten dinner,” said his father, Natthawut Karnchanamethee. “I let him do whatever he wanted. I never set expectations for it. I just wanted him to be a good person. “

Led by police and soldiers, hundreds of shoppers fled the mall during the 12-hour deadlock. Embarrassed, they escaped in small groups, bored and exhausted. At one point, the armed forces appeared on the runway carrying young children.

“It was scary because I could hear the firing of the case … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling.

Another survivor told local Amarin TV that the shooter was “aiming heads” and said his colleague died on the scene.

“He was shooting everywhere and his shots were very accurate,” said the man, identified as “Diaw”.

The governor of the province, Wichien Chantaranochai, said Sunday night that a total of 29 people had been killed and 57 were injured.

Also known by its historical name Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima has a population of about 250,000. It’s close to a popular national park for its wild elephants, but the relatively poor northeast region is one of the least visited areas for tens of millions of tourists in Thailand.

ARSENAL stolen

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman wearing a black mask and wearing a mask, shoulder to shoulder with no sign of other people around.

According to local media, Jakrapanth worked at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok.

He was a sharpshooter and took many special courses in conducting attacks, including ambush planning, army sources said. Thai media have reported that he often posted pictures of guns on social media.

The killings began around 3pm. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire on a house before being transferred to an army camp and then traveling to the shopping center on a stolen Humvee.

The soldier’s commanding officer was one of the people who was reported killed before the soldier moved to the mall and began shooting.

At one point during the day, the soldier attacked the army camp’s weapons to be armed, said Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, Commander of the Second Zone Command.

“He attacked the guard at the gun arsenal, who later died, and he stole an official jeep and an HK33 gun and a quantity of ammunition to do what he did,” Thanya said.

‘Spend MONEY N MUCH’

Hours before the shooting began on Saturday, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account denouncing greedy people.

“Rich in deception. Taking advantage of other people. Do they think they can spend the money in hell? Read a post in Thai.

He later posted written updates during the attack.

“Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. Later, he complained of finger cramps and asked, “Should I give up?” Before the account was no longer available.

Hours after the shopping center siege began, Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people committing this type of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Major shootings are rare in Thailand, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues.

Major shootings are rare in Thailand, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues.

