NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A Thai soldier shot at least 20 people Saturday, posting messages on Facebook as he went on a rampage in a northeastern city where he was still lying in a shopping mall, more than 12 hours after he struck. first, authorities said.

Thai security forces stormed the Terminal 21 center in Nakhon Ratchasima town and helped hundreds of people escape. Looking bored and exhausted, shoppers and shop workers went out in small groups in the early hours of Sunday as police and soldiers worked across the floor of the merchandise from floor to floor.

“It was scary because I could hear random gunshots … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours.” Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, said, her voice trembling as it came out.

Some barrage of machine guns could be heard from inside the mall just after 2.40am (1940 GMT), and Reuters photographer Athit Perawongmetha saw two injured members of the security force being pulled out.

The alleged shooter was identified by police as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma. During the attack he posted “Death is inevitable for everyone” on his Facebook page and later asked “Should I give up?”

The attack began around 03:00. local time, when the suspect opened fire on a house. He was later transferred to a military base before moving to the Nakhon Ratchasima shopping center, which is about 250km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok, police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier exiting a car in front of the mall and shooting a series of shots as people fled to cover.

“We do not know why he did it. It seems he went crazy,” Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

A video by a bystander showed a man sliding on the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was unclear if he was among the dead. Another video showed at least four people who had been clearly shot and showed no signs of movement.

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman wearing a black mask and wearing a mask, shoulder to shoulder with no sign of other people around.

Kongcheep said at least 20 people had been killed and it was not clear if the gunman had taken the center hostage.

“It is not known how many are still inside,” he said.

The health ministry said 31 people were injured and 10 were in critical condition.

Facial positions

Thai media said the alleged shooter had been working at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima. Prior to the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he was out for revenge – but he did not say what.

Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“Our hearts are reaching out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people committing this type of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a representative said. of Facebook in a statement.

Thai media said the suspect’s mother was taking him to the mall to try to persuade her to give up. The video showed her in tears saying “why did she do that?” As she boarded a police vehicle.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues.

The shooter initially went to a home in the city and shot dead two people before heading to the army base, where he took a gun from the gun shop and shot at people, police said.

In a Facebook post, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul requested donations of blood to four area hospitals.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the largest cities in northeast Thailand, an island of relative prosperity in a rice-growing area that is one of the poorest parts of the country with 69 million inhabitants.

The Terminal 21 mall stands in the city with its watch tower and its glittering screens and glowing advertising panels for popular brands. (Additional reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok; Writing by Matthew Tostevin and Kay Johnson; Editing by David Clarke and Daniel Wallis)

