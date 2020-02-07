advertisement

Several animals were reportedly searched by strangers after shooting a soldier Thursday evening (PHOTO / File).

NAPAK – A UPDF soldier and his child were killed in a clash with suspected Matheniko cattle thieves in Napak district.

The incident that occurred on Thursday 6, 2020 at midnight.

Mr. Elijah Lobucel, President of LC3 sub-county, Lokopo, told the press that the warriors had fired shots with the officer before overtaking him and that he had taken an undetermined number of cows , goats and sheep.

He said the soldier killed was one of the other soldiers deployed to protect animals at Kabtabok kraal in the village of katabok, Lokopo sub-county.

“They seriously fought and in the morning, when we went to the scene, we found a dead soldier and a child who was with them in the Kraal,” he said.

Mr. Lobucel stated that they were following in the footsteps of the warriors and that they were heading towards the Kobebe dam in the Moroto district and an indication that the attackers were the Matheniko of the Moroto district.

Major Telesphar Turyamumanya, spokesman for the 3rd Division of the UPDF confirmed the incident by saying that it will not prevent the army from seeking peace in Karamoja.

“We lost our soldier, a child and they took away our gun after an exchange but we are going through them and they have not gone far, we will have them,” he said.

He, however, calls for calm from the general public saying that the situation is not worrying as it is described by some development partners operating in Karamoja with the aim of obtaining more donor funding.

