The Danish group Obton and the Irish company Shannon Energy plan to spend 300 million euros for the construction of plants for the generation of electricity from solar energy in the Republic.

Obton and Shannon Energy announced on Wednesday that they have launched a joint venture to develop solar parks in the Republic that use solar panels made from specially-made cells to convert solar heat into electricity.

The couple plans to spend 300 million euros over three years to build solar parks that generate up to 500 megawatts (MW) of electricity, creating about 1,000 jobs.

Anders Marcus, CEO of Obton, said the Danish company will provide most of the money, while Shannon Energy will provide local expertise and will do much of the work on site.

The joint venture has planned locations in Cork, Galway, Longford, Tipperary and Westmeath to install solar modules that can generate 150 MW of electricity, enough energy to meet the annual consumption of 25,000 households.

Mr. Marcus said the company is in talks with farmers about acquiring other locations in the republic where the remaining 350 MW could be installed. It will take a total of 2,000 acres for his plan.

State support

According to Marcus, the government has promised to launch a new program to fund renewable energy projects, particularly wind and solar, to lure Obton into the Republic.

He pointed out that renewable energies still need a little support to make sense in terms of investment. Proposals for the program were a factor in Obton’s decision to invest here.

“The way it is structured with an auction system is the right way to ensure that people don’t pay too much for electricity,” added Marcus.

All electricity users, including households and businesses, fund the government-sponsored renewable energy funding program through a public service fee fee on their bills.

This is currently € 2.84 per month for private households and € 10.35 for small businesses.

The new system will use an “auction” that theoretically favors cheaper, more efficient electricity suppliers.

Renewable generators offer electricity at certain prices. The result will favor the lower bids. Most countries in the European Union use this system.

The government wants 70 percent of all electricity consumed in the republic to come from renewable sources by 2030. This year it is expected to be just under 40 percent.

“Ireland has great ambitions about what to do with renewable energy, so we see a lot of potential there,” said Marcus. “It is a natural market for us and has a stable investment environment.”

The Republic does not meet most of its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under EU and international agreements. The government set a 2030 renewable energy target and reaffirmed its commitment to adapt the state to these commitments.

Electricity demand is expected to increase over the next ten years as the economy grows and multinational companies in the Republic are increasingly building data centers that consume enormous amounts of energy.

The increased demand in connection with the prospect of a new subsidy system attracts foreign players like Obton to the Irish market. Many of them form partnerships with local companies.

Obton has invested in solar energy projects across Europe with a total volume of 1.5 billion euros. Shannon Energy, based in Dublin, has stakes in similar companies in Ireland, the UK and Western Europe.

Noel Shannon, managing director of the Irish company, said the company is looking forward to receiving licenses for its projects under the renewable support auction.

The Danish ambassador Uffe Balslev and Mark Foley, managing director of the national network operator EirGrid, will take part in Obton’s launch on Wednesday.

