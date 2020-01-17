advertisement

Hulu also announced the second season of “Dollface” and “Wu Tang: An American Saga” during his executive session on the Television Critics Association 2020 Winter Press Tour.

Hulu’s next animated series is “Solar Opposites”, an adult-themed comedy by “Rick and Morty” alumni Justin Roiland and Mike McMahn. Hulu Originals’ senior vice president, Craig Erwich, announced the series as he unveiled a number of other news on Friday morning during the 2020 Winter Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena.

Solar Opposites will focus on a family of aliens from an advanced planet who are forced to live in Central America. The extraterrestrial protagonists have to decide whether this is “terrible” or “great”. The jury has yet to agree, but the answer will be clearer on May 8 when all eight “Solar Opposite” episodes hit Hulu.

advertisement

Erwich also announced that “Dollface” and “Wu Tang: An American Saga” were each renewed for the second season. He noted that the previous series, a comedy directed by Kat Dennings about a young woman rebuilding her friendships with women she left behind after her boyfriend released her, was a great success for Hulu, while ” Wu Tang: An American Saga, ”Hulu saw an influx of African-American viewers. The Wu-Tang series focuses on the history of the legendary hip-hop collective that aligns his career with the world of drugs in the early 1990s in America.

connected

connected

Erwich has released a handful of minor updates on several other projects. He confirmed that “The Handmaid ‘Tale” from “The Testaments”, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel that was kidnapped last year, was still in progress, although it is likely to be quite a distance when he found out that “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner Bruce Miller and others were still discussing how to adjust them.

Work on Hulu’s “Helstrom”, one of the last upcoming shows from Marvel Cinematic Universe that isn’t on Disney +, is also progressing. Erwich said he saw the first four episodes of the series that are still in production, but didn’t offer any release dates or other information.

Hulu’s other TCA events included individual panels for several of the upcoming series. Erwich’s board meeting was preceded by a panel discussion led by Hillary Clinton about the former secretary of the state’s four-part documentaries, while later panel discussions focused on shows such as “The Great,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and “High Fidelity.”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement