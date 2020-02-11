advertisement

Sohail Tanveer welcomed Naseem Shah as a “very special” feeling after the 16-year-old had a record hat-trick in the Pakistani test win against Bangladesh.

Naseem made history on Sunday in Rawalpindi and became the youngest bowler to take three gates in so many balls in the longest format.

The Paceman, who turns 17 on Saturday, has shown enormous potential as his ninth youngest test player since his debut against Australia in the Gabba cauldron last November.

Hoping for a Pakistani comeback, Tanveer has seen Naseem’s skills up close when he trained with Pakistan’s Super League Quetta Gladiators and believes Pakistan has discovered a gem.

The quick said: “Unfortunately, Naseem was injured last year because of the PSL, but when I first saw him on the web, I thought this kid has serious talent, I have never seen anyone this age bowling so quickly and he can bowl with control too.

“He has incredible skills and is a really exciting talent. Playing test cricket at this age and improving the way he did is amazing. He’s very special.”

“He is a calm guy, he doesn’t say much, but he knows that if he has to ask one of the older players for advice, we are here for that.”

Tanveer is optimistic Pakistan can be a force in all formats with a combination of youth and experience.

“We have seen young people like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah come in and evolve,” said the leading wicket taker in the 2019 National T20 Cup.

“We are seeing some serious talent and the day will come when you have the right combination.

“We have Babar Azam and hope that more young talents will be deployed. Then we have [Mohammad] Hafeez and [Shoaib] Malik to offer a mix of youth and experience. I am confident that Pakistan cricket is in good hands and.” I really hope it gets better and better. “

Severe injuries were released after complaining of a rib problem on the third day.

