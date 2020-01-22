advertisement

The construction site of the SoFi stadium in Inglewood was shown to selected media representatives on Wednesday. The stadium, which Rams officials said is 85 percent complete, is scheduled to open in July with two Taylor Swift concert dates (July 25-26) and will host the Rams and Chargers next season.

Here’s a look at construction progress six months before SCNG photographer Scott Varley’s scheduled stadium opening:

The gigantic 2-sided Oculus video card will be installed inside on the floor of the SoFi stadium, while on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, the roof tiles in Inglewood will begin to cover the entire structure. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Construction workers are working in the SoFi stadium, which is close to completion in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Construction workers are preparing a seating area in the SoFi stadium, which is due to be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Los Angeles Chargers’ place kicker Michael Badgely poses for photos as the media tour the new SoFi stadium, which is due to be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Skarpi Hedinsson, Technical Director of the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, briefs the media during a tour of the new SoFi Stadium, which is due to be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

A worker paints one of the roof tiles that will be lifted onto the SoFi stadium when it is completed in Inglewood on January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The construction workers are rolling up rolls of translucent roofing material “foil” that will cover the entire roof of the SoFi stadium when it is completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The Rams update the media with a tour of their new SoFi stadium and the roof panels labeled “Picture Frames”, which are due to be finished in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The seats will be installed in the new Los Angeles Rams SoFi stadium, which will be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Construction workers are working on the roof of the SoFi stadium, which is due to be completed in Inglewood on January 22, 2020, shortly before its completion. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, briefs the media on a tour of the new SoFi stadium, which is due to be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Los Angeles Rams’ COO, Kevin Demoff, briefs the media on a tour of the new SoFi stadium, which is due to be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The gigantic 2-sided Oculus video card will be installed inside the SoFi stadium, which will be completed in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

A rigger is working high above the SoFi stadium floor when he installs parts of the roof structure in Inglewood on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The stadium will open in summer. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

