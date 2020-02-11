advertisement

Despite being warned that it was experiencing a ‘surge’ after mainstream Iowa’s multifaceted Democratic groups, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is facing a problem: Judging the coveted African-American demographic.

While Buttigieg parrots the typical democratic lines on equality and regular calling for BlackLivesMatter and other social justice groups, the latest poll stated that Buttigieg enjoyed 0% support among black voters.

Some have speculated Buttigieg’s failure to gain traction with black and brown voters stemming from his tenure as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. As the Buttigieg campaign moved forward, more reports and reports emerged claiming that “Mayor Pete” perpetuated an environment of systemic racism in South Bend.

advertisement

As a Councilor at #SouthBend, I know why @PeteButtigieg looked like a deer in the headlights last night when talking about systemic racism at South Bend Police. He tolerated it, he immortalized it, and last night lied to millions of Americans about it.

– Henry Davis, Jr. (@iamhenrydavisjr) February 9, 2020

Of the most vain claims, that the three African-Americans in prominent, high-level leadership positions would disappear within three months of Buttigieg becoming South Bend Mayor. This included the first black city police chief, Darryl Boykins, who had been subjected to a racist harassment campaign by white police officers who had been caught on audio recorded plotting to remove him based on the desire to have “white people”. “

The black community recently took to social media to express their disdain for “Mayor Rat” by digging compromising tweets and video clips from the Democratic nominee whom they claim demonstrate that he has a clear racial bias.

One Twitter user found a 2017 tweet from Buttigieg which seemed to imply the use of offensive weapons was more acceptable in foreign countries, against foreign people, than in the United States.

pete said we’re only killing people all over the brown / black world, PERIODT https://t.co/YNZZVoruZe

– Amina (@blackishgold_) February 6, 2020

Another posted a teasing clip of Buttigieg being interviewed in South Carolina, saying he did not accept “black money” in his campaign. He quickly corrected himself, intending to say “dark money”.

CLOTHING: Pete Buttigieg refers to dark money as “black money” in a room full of black people, catches himself, calls him and manages to make things worse.

Pete may become the first candidate to ever vote in the negative with black voters. pic.twitter.com/vzMwSakpTH

– Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) February 10, 2020

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa of the Chicago 35th Division called Buttigieg a “racist sociopath” to challenge the use of satellite groups in Iowa; Groups placed in non-traditional settings for people who could not attend a particular area. Satellite groups were heavily used by immigrants, and people of color.

Pete Buttigieg is trying to take away the right of non-white voters and immigrants to Iowa because they came out big for Bern in satellite group seats and made Bernie victorious in Iowa.

This + Pete record in South Bend shows that Pete is a racist sociopath. https://t.co/hyIzD4XzuD pic.twitter.com/XZJzPOVVBn

– Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (@CDRosa) February 6, 2020

With Buttigieg’s latest vote at 10% nationwide, a figure that is slowly but steadily rising, it remains to be seen what impact the black and brown community’s contempt will have on his chances. to become a Democratic candidate.

The post “SOCIOPATH RACIST”: Pete Buttigieg summoned by black voters for the first time appeared on The Mill Mill.

advertisement