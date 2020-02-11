advertisement

Cats’ bad CGI became one of the big jokes on Oscar night, and the VFX Society answered.

While Tom Hooper’s psychedelic vision of “Cats” did not receive an Oscar nomination, the box-office bomb still became a topic of conversation for the Oscars show when the actors James Corden and Rebel Wilson made fun of the film’s lousy CGI while honoring the award for presented the best visual effects. “As the actor of the film” Cats “nobody knows more than us how important good visual effects are,” said Corden from the stage.

Monday afternoon the Visual Effects Society replied. As revealed in a recent statement shared by the media (including Variety), the VES publicly struck the roast staged by Corden and Wilson, which was costumed as their characters Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat.

“When the producers presented the Oscar for Outstanding Visual Effects last night, they decided to make visual effects the punch line, and suggested that bad VFX was responsible for the poor performance of the film ‘Cats’,” says the Read the explanation of the Visual Effects Society. “The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a badly told story. The Visual Effects Society focuses on recognizing, developing, and appreciating visual effects as an art form – and ensuring that the men and women who work in VFX are adequately evaluated. “

The story of “Cats” is a sad one, as it opened at the US box office in December for a dismal 6.5 million US dollars. A total of just over $ 71 million was earned on a $ 100 million budget (and millions more in marketing costs), with criticism deterring audiences from a freaky-looking musical whose human actors are dressed in CGI cat fur. For rowdy screenings in the Alamo Drafthouse, however, the status of a midnight film is sought. And while Cordens and Wilson’s Academy Awards have earned a lot of laughter, the VFX Society insists they send the wrong message.

“On a night of honoring the work of talented artists, it is extremely disappointing that the academy made visual effects a joke. This has put the global community of VFX experts at a disadvantage, who have done outstanding, challenging and visually impressive work to realize the filmmakers’ vision. Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to film entertainment and should not be presented as an overly convenient scapegoat for a laugh, ”the statement said. “In the future, we hope that the Academy will adequately appreciate the craft of visual effects – and all of the craft, including cinematography and film editing – because we all deserve it.”

Many predicted that the visual effects Oscar would belong to “The Lion King”, and in 1917 it was awarded to epic tentpoles such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: The Rise” ( Star Wars: The Rise) passed on by Skywalker. “

