A social media campaign supported by a Japanese seasoning company targets the lingering idea that Chinese food is packed with MSG and can make you sick.

The notion of American culture is so ingrained that it appears in the dictionary: Merriam-Webster.com lists the “Chinese restaurant syndrome” as a real disease that has existed since 1968. But much of the mythology around the idea has been debunked: Monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG, appears in many foods, from tomatoes to breast milk, and there is no evidence to link it to the disease.

“For me, it’s another thing to point the finger at others and say” Look, if you think racism towards Asians does not exist in this country, like here “,” said restaurateur Eddie Huang. “I know how white people see us. “They’re cool, they’re okay, they’re not threatening. But their food is weird.” “

New York-based chef and author Huang (his memoirs inspired the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat”), and television co-host “The Real” Jeannie Mai launched a social media effort on Tuesday with Ajinomoto, the longtime Japanese producer of MSG seasonings. They plan to use the hashtag #RedefineCRS to challenge Merriam-Webster to rewrite the definition.

Merriam-Webster said on Tuesday that he had received no complaints about “Chinese restaurant syndrome”, but that he would reconsider the term.

“Our goal is always to provide accurate information about the meaning of the words, which includes whether a use is offensive or dated,” said editor Emily Brewster in a statement. “We will review this particular entry and revise it based on the evidence of the term used.

Changes in culture and attitudes have put the dictionary in a state of constant revision, she added.

Before joining the effort, neither Huang nor Mai had any idea that the sentence was in the dictionary.

“The dictionary I was thinking of was a kind of reputable Bible that was checked throughout the process to provide us with information,” said Mai, who is Vietnamese and Chinese. “The” Chinese restaurant syndrome “is really an outdated super racist term.”

Symptoms are listed as numbness in the neck, arms and back as well as headache, dizziness and palpitations. It affects people who eat food, but “especially Chinese food heavily seasoned with monosodium glutamate”.

The campaign is not trying to delete the phrase, but to update it.

“In fact, I think it would be interesting if they kept it and noted that it is outdated and obsolete,” said Huang. “I think these things are important to remember and highlight.”

Huang and Mai say the campaign is not aimed at boosting sales to Ajinomoto, which was founded in 1908 after a Japanese professor discovered how to isolate glutamate from seaweed broth.

“They already sell tons of their products. They don’t really need my help to be honest,” said Huang.

So how has the myth endured for more than five decades?

It all started with a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine in 1968, according to Robert Ku, author of “Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the USA”. Dr. Ho Man Kwok, who was Chinese American, wrote a letter speculating that some Chinese restaurants left him numb and other symptoms. Other readers, the doctors themselves, then wrote that they had experienced something similar. Some researchers have claimed that MSG was the source, said Ku. The newspaper’s editors decided to call it “Chinese restaurant syndrome”.

“For a long time, Chinese restaurant syndrome has been viewed as a legitimate disease that the medical community seemed to support,” said Ku.

The New York Times has resumed the debate. Around the world, Chinese restaurants were putting up posters and menus saying “No MSG” because of the backlash.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that specialists doing more research began to refute the syndrome, said Ku. They discovered that MSG is found in almost all processed foods.

“It made no sense that only Chinese foods containing MSG cause these harmful effects, but you can’t get them from Campbell’s soup,” said Ku.

MSG comes from glutamate, a common amino acid or a building block of protein found in food, according to Julie Stefanski, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. Glutamate is found in foods like ham and some cheeses.

The Food and Drug Administration states that MSG is generally recognized as a safe addition to food. In previous studies with people identified as sensitive to MSG, the researchers found that neither MSG nor a placebo caused consistent reactions, the agency said.

In a Chinese restaurant in Phoenix, some customers had never even heard of the term.

Linda Saldana is embarrassed by the fact that the food of a culture is distinguished.

“I’m obviously not Asian,” said Saldana, who had lunch with her husband, son and two nieces. “But if it had to be said about Mexican food, I would feel a little offended, because how could food cause all this?”

