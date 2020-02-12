Canada has lost the voice of reason. At age 68, National Post writer and treasurer Christie Blatchford was taken away from us very soon.

Blatchford was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. She began her illustrious career, close to a 50-year career in the Globe and Mail in 1973, then joined the Toronto Star in 1977, the Toronto Sun in 1982, and finally the National Post in 1998, where she will spend 22 recent years in journalism.

She was praised by colleagues and inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame in November 2019, the same month in which she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She won the Governor General’s Dunlop Awards, non-fiction literary Literary Fiction for her book Fifteen Days: Stories of Bravery, Friendship, Life and Death from Within the New Canadian Army. She was the recipient of the George Jonas Freedom Award, and her Life Sentence, losing faith in the criminal justice system, was a finalist for Shaughnessy Cohen’s dissertation on Political Writing.

As a journalist, Blatchford was devoted to truth and honesty, and her driving principles were her own. She was dedicated to her work and did not shy away from difficult stories, or refused to let herself be emotionally affected by some of the dreadful things she reported on. In many ways it was the conscience of Canada. Whether it was Steven Galloway’s UBC railroad or Ghomeshi trial or C-16 law enforcement, Blatchford was always willing to stand in front of the crowd and advocate for due process, basic justice and common sense.

Her former National Post publisher Anne Marie Owens said, “‘She had the most enduring moral compass for anyone I’ve ever encountered. Look at her entire body of work and you’ll see a line traversing everything she was dedicated to and that she cared deeply for him. “

Post-Millennium journalist and contributor Barbara Kay writes about nervousness before meeting Christie Blatchford, “as always the way you meet your heroes.”

“Although I was never in Christie’s league,” Kay writes for the National Post, “we shared some common warm topics. One was our mutual irritation at the marginalization of men in society, the dismissal of their particular suffering, and the systematic acceptance of wrongdoing in our culture, especially in the judicial system, which was its troubled stub, but where I’ve always worked externally in – research, interviewing, following news reports – then producing evidence-based arguments , Christie has worked from the inside out. “

Rex Murphy said “she was the bravest person out there.” And she went on to write, “If she saw something that needed to be said, she said it strongly, without cover or mild qualification. She was the empress of direct speech. And if that ridiculous exaggerated phrase,” speaking the truth in power, “there is some serious application to First World journalism, then Christie Blatchford is one of the few who can seriously claim to understand it.”

Blatchford will be missed by her colleagues in journalism, but her greatest legacy is as a writer who told the truth to Canadians, whether they wanted to hear it or not. With the journalistic climate as it is currently divided, with parties so often refusing to engage in direct debate, or considering opposing views, who will step up to speak the truth in force on each side of the divide?

It offered protection to so many people that the public considered it indisputable. And those who had no one in their corner knew that Blatchford was going to dig until she found the facts.

When our nation was dealt with by a title, it would sink deep into the facts and reveal sometimes unpopular and unpleasant truths. In an age where fabulists and virtues signifiers reap the most rewards, Christie Blatchford was never shaken. She quickly held to a simple but powerful principle – she told the truth.