The loss of Italy is a huge win for the exciting youngster Reno Piscopo for Australia.

After perfecting his craft in Italy for 10 years, the 21-year-old is making every effort to become the newest player to break out in Graham Arnold’s Socceroos outfit.

Melbourne-born Piscopo, a youth international for Italy who had worked for the academy teams of Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Turin for years, only made her debut for the Olyroos when Australia qualified for this month’s AFC U23 championship secured in Thailand.

media_cameraReno Piscopos Olympos-Form has it in Socceroos calculations.

He shone at this event when Australia took the final step in Olympic qualification before A-League team Wellington Phoenix signed a three-year deal.

After nine appearances for Phoenix in the 2019-20 season, Piscopo shines again in green and gold after being Australia’s best player in the group stage in Thailand.

Piscopo scored a wonderful free kick in the 1-1 draw against Iraq, was heavily involved in the 2-1 win against the hosts and prepared the goal for Ramy Najjarine, who sealed Australia in the quarter-finals, in the 1-1 draw against Bahrain. Final of the tournament.

media_cameraPiscopo was part of the Inter Milan Youth Academy. Picture: Mike Keating

It is a form that Arnold, who also leads the Olympic Games in Thailand, has certainly not left unnoticed on the way to his first Olympic Games since 2008.

“The child is doing fantastic … nobody really knew about the child until we got him with the Olyroos in Cambodia,” said Arnold.

“He has a great future ahead of him. The good thing about the child is that it is so level-headed. He knows that hard work is important and that he does exceptionally well.”

Arnold has already indicated that he will have several Olyroos in his Socceroos squad this year at Copa America, especially if Australia can qualify for Tokyo.

Australia has to win the quarter-finals on Sunday and then either reach the final or win the playoff for third place.

media_cameraReno Piscopo with Wellington Phoenix. Picture: AAP

A hip flexion injury means that German Joshua Ross has already left the tournament.

Denis Genreau from Melbourne City will remain in the squad for the time being, but missed the game in Bahrain with an ankle injury and is almost certainly not available at least for the quarter-finals.

Arnold said it was time for more players in his squad, Piscopos, to make efforts to ensure that Australia’s 12-year-old Olympic drought was finally broken.

“We also need other players close to him,” said Arnold.

