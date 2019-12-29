advertisement

Premier League fighters West Ham United are set to re-appoint David Moyes as their new head coach to replace the fired Manuel Pellegrini, Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Sunday.

Chilean Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City, their ninth defeat in 12 league games that left London 17th in the standings – a point above the relegation zone.

This would be Moyes’ second impact with West Ham as he saved the club from giving up on the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal.

advertisement

He was hired by West Ham in November 2017 to replace Slaven Bilic with the London squad in the relegation zone and the Scottish led them to a squad placed in 13th place to ensure the club’s survival in the top flight.

However, the club chose not to renew his contract and hired former Manchester City title winner Pellegrini last season last year, which led West Ham to a 10th place finish last season.

If named, Moyes’ first charge of the match will be at home against Bournemouth with 16th place on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

advertisement