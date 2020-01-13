advertisement

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Italian AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Reina spent eight seasons with Liverpool’s first team between 2005-2013 where he won the Premier League League Golden Glove Award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.

The 37-year-old, who also had spells with Bayern Munich and Napoli before moving to Milan in 2018, has been brought in as injury cover by Villa after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

“We have managed to secure a player at Pepe who has a wealth of experience in the Premier League,” Villa boss Dean Smith said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2020/01/ 13 / pepe -reina-join-aston-villa. “Early in the summer we were looking for an experienced goalie and brought Tom Heaton.

“Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Pepe fits our criteria not only because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities.”

Reina has also played over 30 times for Spain and he was a member of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and the Euro in 2008 and 2012.

The villa is 18th in the standings, one point away from the safety zone and plays Brighton & Hove Albion outside on Saturday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

