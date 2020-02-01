advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The future is bright for the American football team, and the young squad is sure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, former team-mates Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley have said.

The US has struggled in recent years, failing to qualify for the last two Olympics and the 2018 World Cup against Russia.

But as they prepare for a critical year with a friendly against Concacaf Costa Rica Confederate rivals Saturday in Carson, the US is moving in the right direction under coach Gregg Berhalter, both coaches told Reuters.

“They will qualify for the next World Cup,” Arena, who coached the team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, said in an interview. “I don’t doubt it at all.

“I 100% think the team will make the World Cup,” Bradley, who was coach from 2006-2011, said in a separate interview.

Qualifying for the Concacaf World Cup begins August 31.

Coaches believe the team’s prospects have been boosted by the rapid growth of Major League Soccer, where the Arena now coaches the New England Revolution and Bradley Los Angeles FC.

“We are developing players in Major League Soccer that will help to strengthen the group of players for the program,” Arena said in a sentiment echoed by Bradley.

EXIT KLINSMANN

Bradley added that firing coach Juergen Klinsmann in November 2016 after the team lost the World Cup qualifying matches with Mexico and Costa Rica disrupted the squad.

“With each World Cup cycle, the work that goes on from the beginning – identifying the right player base, really camping, playing the right games – that work is so important,” he said.

“And in all the lead up to 2018, it was challenged and compromised because obviously a coaching change was made along the way.

“And then at the end when some things go wrong – a series of episodes last night,” he said, referring to the 2-1 heart loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that eliminated the team from qualifying.

“It’s a reminder that work is important. I think it’s happening.”

Arena said the growing popularity of US football means good things for the national team going forward.

“It is obvious to the people who follow sports in our country that football has grown to a tremendous degree and now relies on a greater number than ever before,” he said.

“Our league continues to attract the world’s attention – not just the United States but the world.

“I think there are only positive days ahead for sports in the United States.” (Editing by Ken Ferris)

