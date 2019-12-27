advertisement

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was pleased with his new trio of strikers in Thursday’s 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, but should manage their workload as they develop.

Anthony Martial scored a parenthesis while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored before halftime, as the hosts recovered by conceding an early goal to seal a comfortable victory that elevated them to seventh with 28 points.

Solskjaer dropped the 24-year-old Martial in the second half, denying him the chance to become the club’s first hat-trick scorer since 2013, but the Norwegian said he did not want to risk a pre-match injury. Saturday with Burnley.

“He’s getting fit and playing more games. We have another game in 48 hours and I can’t risk ahead,” Solskjaer, who also replaced Rashford, told a news conference.

“We don’t have many of them. It was a simple decision to remove Anthony and Marcus to prepare them for Burnley.”

While Martial scored his ninth goal of an injury-hit season, the 22-year-old Rashford took his overall number to 15 with a strong shot – making him his best return in a campaign.

“Marcus is a physical specimen. He is taking care of himself and working hard in the gym. He has spring and worked on it. It’s about courage and getting up there,” Solskjaer said.

“I remember a guy I played with who could run well when he was close to goal. We compare him to Cristiano (Ronaldo) often, is one of those where it could be another verse of his bow because Cristiano had it when he was that age. “

Solskjaer also had special praise for 18-year-old Greenwood, who has relieved the burden on Rashford’s shoulder with nine goals in all competitions.

“Mason can hit him with both feet and he is a tremendous finisher … we will not see Mason’s best in two years,” Solskjaer said.

“I can remember when I was 18 and I was nowhere near playing at the level he is.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)

