Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal by the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said Friday.

The 28-year-old free agent left Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract close season and began training with the Blades last month amid interest reported by a number of teams including Parma and AS Roma.

“It will be a short squad agreement by the end of the season with the possibility of extension,” Wilder told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s third-round FA Cup clash with National League (Fifth Level) AFC squad. Fylde.

The versatile midfielder, who can also be put on the defensive end, last played in the Premier League for Sunderland in May 2017.

“Hopefully we can get his career started. He certainly has the desire and physically no issues,” Wilder added.

“I’ve sat with him for a long time and talked about his career going forward, it matches the goals of the club.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

