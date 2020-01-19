advertisement

PARIS – Pablo Sarabia struggled late to give Paris St Germain a 1-0 victory in a 1-0 win over Ligue 2 Lorient in the last 32 of the French Cup on Sunday.

The Sarabia midfielder found the back of the net to send Ligue 1 executives along with Angers, Dijon, Montpellier and holder Stade Rennais, who were 2-0 winners at Athletico Marseille.

PSG, which has won the Cup with a record 12 times, started at Moustoir Stadium, where they often fought without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

However, Sarabia headed home from Thiago Silva’s cross 10 minutes from full time after the visitors had been on the back foot in a poor first half.

Earlier, Stade Rennais holders finished the first half victory at Marseille’s other club, Athletico, who play in the fifth division, with goals from Hamari Traore and Raphinha.

Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais, St Etienne, Lille and Olympique de Marseille fan teams also qualified for the next round over the weekend.

The Girondins de Bordeaux were the leading casualties of the round, losing 3-2 after overtime in Pau’s third division on Thursday.

The final 16 will be played January 28-29.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

