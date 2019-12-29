advertisement

Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian Red Bull Salzburg to a four-and-a-half year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The transfer fee was unknown but British media reported that the German side paid the equivalent of about £ 18m ($ 23m) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal by June 2024.

Haaland shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight Champions League group stages – second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski of 10.

“We can all expect to have an ambitious, athletic and physically imposing center here at the club,” sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/BVB-sign -Erling-Haaland.

“Haaland boasts a true eye for goal and impressive speed, and we are confident we can develop him further here at Dortmund. At just 19 years old, he is at the start of what promises to be an extraordinary career. “

Haaland linked with a number of top European clubs after Salzburg failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the Champions League, with Manchester United Premier League and Serie A champions Juventus heavily linked with Norway.

The striker is the son of former footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City in England.

“I’ve had some intense conversations with the club’s management team, notably with (Dortmund CEO) Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre,” said Haaland, who has four club hat-tricks this season.

“From the beginning, I knew I wanted to move here. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of over 80,000 fans (at Signal Iduna Park) in the extraordinary atmosphere of Dortmund.”

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig and they return to action after a winter break with a trip away to Augsburg on 18 January.

The club said Haaland will join the first-team squad on January 3 before their trip to Marbella in Spain for a winter training camp.

(1 $ = 0.7646 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean and Christian Radnedge)

