Wayne Rooney marked his return to English football with an assist in his Derby County debut when he captured the club in a 2-1 win over Barnsley at the Championship on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, Manchester United and England’s most prolific striker, signed an initial 18-month deal on the second-tier side, where he will also work as a coach, as he pursues his dream of being a manager.

Rooney, who last played for left-handed US Soccer team United United DC, threw a free-kick into the box in the first half, which allowed striker Jack Marriott to give the Derby the lead with only his second goal this season.

“It was a big night for myself, a great night for the club, a lot of enthusiasm, but tonight’s top priority was getting three points,” Rooney told BBC Radio. “It feels good to finally make my debut and help the team win.

“It was a tough game, I thought Barnsley played well, made it difficult for us, but we worked hard, created chances … It was a good ball and a great finish from Jack. I’m glad for Jack because he needed that goal. “

Derby are 17th in the standings with 33 points from 26 games, while Barnsley are in the relegation zone with 21 points ahead of Luton Town on the bottom of the goal. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

