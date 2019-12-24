advertisement

There are also updates to Chris D’Or and Desna Washington, as several top players have decided to forego the early day of signing

Following the first signing of high school football last week, some outstanding football players in Palm Beach County have not yet signed their national letter of intent. Here’s a look at some notable players waiting until the traditional signing day to make their college decision:

Delonus Kabir remains committed to UCF

advertisement

Just a few days before last Wednesday’s window for early signing, the UCF offensive, Delonus Kabir, announced on social media that he would not sign.

I will sign in February due to unforeseen circumstances. Recruitment is still open!

– Delonus Kabir (@DelonusK), December 16, 2019

The next signing period for football players begins on February 5.

The three-star Pahokee lineman, who has been with the Knights since early July, expected to use the early signing phase to consolidate his college decision until a late change of heart.

“My mentor and I sat down and talked and he said I should only wait until the regular day of signing,” said Kabir.

While UCF has to wait for Kabir’s decision, he says that he is still committed to the university and that his tweet should answer a recurring question he receives from college trainers who have contacted him.

“I am not released from UCF, I just let others know that my recruitment has not yet been completed,” said Kabir. “It was never closed, but other college coaches finish me off and ask if my recruitment is still open. So it was just something to get it out.”

The Knights are currently without an offensive coordinator after Jeff Lebby left for Ole Miss to join the staff of former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin in the same role.

Kabir, who was primarily recruited by UCF offensive coach Glen Elarbee, does not see Lebby’s departure as a key factor in his decision. If he signs with the Knights, he feels that a new offensive coordinator will give him the opportunity to learn a new game book with his UCF teammates, and will destroy some of the typical learning curves for newbies.

Kabir has not yet made any official visits, but plans to do so after the winter break.

“I’ll postpone everything until January,” said Kabir.

Williams’ recruitment is increasing

Another outstanding Pahokee employee, Jaylon Williams, will also wait until February to enroll in a school.

The defensive lineman, who already has offers from the FAU and the USF, is of interest to several schools, which has triggered a new sense of urgency in his recruitment process.

“I actually have to think about it now because I have more offers now,” said Williams. “Last week I got Alabama A&M and Illinois posted me on Twitter with Virginia.”

He will attend Jacksonville State University in January and is planning an official visit to the FAU before February 5.

What does Williams look for when evaluating its scholarship offers?

“Family and a place where there is a winning team,” said Williams. “I want to be a leader on campus so my teammates can follow my steps.

“Here in Pahokee – I did the same thing – I was a leader and I had the team in the right places so we could win, and I’m looking for the same thing in college.”

D’Or to sign in February

Cardinal Newman’s star, Chris D’Or, named finalist for the Lou Groza Player of the Year award on the Palm Beach Post first team, Best of Preps also signed in February.

D’Or rushed 1,505 yards and 18 TDs to 176 carriers last season as a senior, marking an impressive high school career in which he established himself as one of the best playmakers in Palm Beach County.

I am very happy to inform you that I have received an invitation #GeorgiavsFloridaHSAllStarGame @OreyFerrell pic.twitter.com/2Vg0XwAxZk

– Chris D’or (@ Official_506), December 16, 2019

He currently holds offers from FAU, Slippery Rock University, Iowa Central Community College and Keizer and has also been in contact with Toledo, UCF, Marshall and UConn.

“Hopefully I will try to narrow it down a little over the next few weeks,” said D’Or.

Only one official visit is currently planned.

“I scheduled an official visit to Slippery Rock on January 18,” said D’Or.

He hopes to find a school that will help him develop as a football player and as a person.

“It will help me academically somewhere, but I will also be a better football player with a good back coach,” said D’Or.

Desna Washington waives the signature period

Desna Washington from Glades Central is one of the best players available in the county.

The pre-season Super 11 selection is scheduled to be signed in February and there will be no shortage of interested schools.

He currently holds listings from USF, FAU, Iowa State, App State, and Southern Miss, among others.

The star-wide recipient visited the FAU in November.

Great day at FAU❤️🔵 @ Collins_FAU @CoachDJ_WRA pic.twitter.com/zcrsj6P9Qd

– desnawashington (@ desnawashingto2) November 11, 2019

rdipentima@pbpost.com

advertisement