advertisement

PARIS – Paris St Germain were always in control as they sealed a 3-0 win at Stade de Reims to reach the French League Cup final on Wednesday.

Neymar was important as Marquinhos gave PSG the lead and a Ghislain Konan own goal doubled their advantage in the first half, before Reims landed on 10 men in the 73rd minute when Marshall Munetsi was given a red card. direct.

Second half substitute Tanguy Kouassi added a late third to complete a routine victory for the French champions.

advertisement

Thomas Tuchel’s team will face Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Lille in the penalty shoot-out on Tuesday, in a Stade de France showdown on April 4.

PSG, the record-breaking eight-time winner in the modern competition format, was wary of Reims’ threat after missing the last two competitive meetings between the teams.

With Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria starting on the bench, visitors looked sharp.

They went ahead after nine minutes when Marquinhos headed to Neymar’s corner and doubled their advantage in the 31st after Konan threw Neymar’s free kick into his own net.

Marquinhos was replaced by Kouassi in the 71st minute after choosing a possible groin injury.

Kouassi made it 3-0 as he hit the ball home after Ander Herrera’s shot had hit the post in the 77th, scoring PSG’s 4000th goal in all competitions.

(Reporting by Editing by Julien Pretot by Toby Davis)

advertisement