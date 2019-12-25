advertisement

Former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew has been appointed chief executive of ADO Den Haag until the end of the season, Dutch team Eredivisie reported https://adodenhaag.nl/nl/nieuws/laatste-nieuws/1e-elftal/ 8353-alan Pardew-Nieuwe-hoofdcoach-ado-den-Haag.

Pardew, who has been without a job since being fired from West Bromwich Albion in April last year, has been tasked with pulling Den Haag out of the top-18 second-place finish after 18 games. .

“I am delighted that ADO Den Haag came my way of seeking a new challenge,” the BBC quoted 58-year-old Pardew as saying.

“The team is in a difficult phase, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide. We have to do it together. We have to make a comeback together.”

Pardew, who has also managed Reading, Charlton Athletic, Southampton and Crystal Palace, replaces Alfons Groenendijk who left Den Haag earlier this month.

Den Haag later appointed former Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax Amsterdam manager Martin Jol as their new technical adviser. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

